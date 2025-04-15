Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

We can't get enough. 💌

'Bridgerton' Fans Are Buzzing About Netflix's "Perfect" New Show — & Season 2 Is Already In The Works

the lady's companion season 2
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 15, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

It's safe to say that all period romance fans are anxiously awaiting Bridgerton season 4. And thank goodness Netflix's The Lady's Companion can hold us over until the new episodes air next year! The show follows Elena Bianda (Nadia de Santiago), a lady's companion and matchmaker with an excellent track record. But when she falls for a man originally intended for a client, the show takes an unexpected turn. Everyone is loving the series, including one X user who says, "I'm INSANE about this show [it] was perfect!!"

Here's everything we know about The Lady's Companion season 2 on Netflix.

Is there a season 2 of The Lady's Companion?

The Lady's Companion

Netflix

We haven't gotten official confirmation The Lady's Companion season 2 is coming to Netflix, but we're crossing all our fingers and toes. Especially since series creator Gema R. Neira told Infobae that the writers were already "working on it." We'll let you know as soon as new episodes are greenlit, should the series move ahead!

Where can I watch The Lady's Companion season 2?

Alex Ventura in The Lady's Companion

Netflix

If we end up getting The Lady's Companion season 2, we'll be able to watch new episodes on Netflix. Since season 1 just launched, there's a good chance we could see the next installment in 2026 or 2027.

Who's in The Lady's Companion cast?

The Lady's Companion

Netflix

We don't know the cast for The Lady's Companion season 2 (we need a confirmation first!) but we do know who's in the first season. Right now, the cast includes:

Santiago is portrayed by 28-year-old Álvaro Mel, who played the lead role of Alex Ventura in La Fortuna, a 2021 adventure drama limited series. Other cast members include:

  • Nadia de Santiago as Elena Bianda
  • Álvaro Mel as Santiago
  • Isa Montalbán [es] as Cristina
  • Zoe Bonafonte [es] as Sara
  • Iratxe Emparán as Carlota
  • Tristán Ulloa as Pedro Mencía
  • Paula Usero as Josefina

Where is the Lady's Companion set?

netflix show Alphosine and Restoration era in 1880s Madrid

Netflix

The Lady's Companion is set during the Alphosine and Restoration era in 1880s Madrid. So it's basically perfect for fans of Bridgerton, When Hope Calls, and any other period romances.

Where does The Lady's Companion film?

the lady's companion filming locations

Manuel Fernández Valdes/Netflix

The Lady's Companion has filmed across Spain, including Tres Cantos, Madrid, and Barcelona! And the only thing that comes close to visiting Spain IRL is seeing the beauty and decadence of the country in your favorite TV show.

Check out BritBox's New Family Drama That Will Fill The Bridgerton Void In Your Life while you wait for The Lady's Companion season 2 to (hopefully) hit Netflix!

pop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

Anthropologie New Arrivals April 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

10 Anthropologie New Arrivals We’re Loving For Spring

james bond cast rumors
Movies

The James Bond Cast Rumors Are Insane — 5 Men We Think Have Major Chances

dutton family tree
TV

A Complete Breakdown of the Dutton Family Tree for ‘Yellowstone’ & ‘1923’ Fans

​Walmart Spring Shoes
Shoes & Accessories

8 "Stunning" Walmart Shoes We’ll Be Wearing All Spring

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit