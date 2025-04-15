'Bridgerton' Fans Are Buzzing About Netflix's "Perfect" New Show — & Season 2 Is Already In The Works

It's safe to say that all period romance fans are anxiously awaiting Bridgerton season 4. And thank goodness Netflix's The Lady's Companion can hold us over until the new episodes air next year! The show follows Elena Bianda (Nadia de Santiago), a lady's companion and matchmaker with an excellent track record. But when she falls for a man originally intended for a client, the show takes an unexpected turn. Everyone is loving the series, including one X user who says, "I'm INSANE about this show [it] was perfect!!"

Here's everything we know about The Lady's Companion season 2 on Netflix.

Is there a season 2 of The Lady's Companion? Netflix We haven't gotten official confirmation The Lady's Companion season 2 is coming to Netflix, but we're crossing all our fingers and toes. Especially since series creator Gema R. Neira told Infobae that the writers were already "working on it." We'll let you know as soon as new episodes are greenlit, should the series move ahead!

Where can I watch The Lady's Companion season 2? Netflix If we end up getting The Lady's Companion season 2, we'll be able to watch new episodes on Netflix. Since season 1 just launched, there's a good chance we could see the next installment in 2026 or 2027.

Who's in The Lady's Companion cast? Netflix We don't know the cast for The Lady's Companion season 2 (we need a confirmation first!) but we do know who's in the first season. Right now, the cast includes: Santiago is portrayed by 28-year-old Álvaro Mel, who played the lead role of Alex Ventura in La Fortuna, a 2021 adventure drama limited series. Other cast members include: Nadia de Santiago as Elena Bianda

Álvaro Mel as Santiago

Isa Montalbán [es] as Cristina

Zoe Bonafonte [es] as Sara

Iratxe Emparán as Carlota

Tristán Ulloa as Pedro Mencía

Paula Usero as Josefina

Where is the Lady's Companion set? Netflix The Lady's Companion is set during the Alphosine and Restoration era in 1880s Madrid. So it's basically perfect for fans of Bridgerton, When Hope Calls, and any other period romances.

Where does The Lady's Companion film? Manuel Fernández Valdes/Netflix The Lady's Companion has filmed across Spain, including Tres Cantos, Madrid, and Barcelona! And the only thing that comes close to visiting Spain IRL is seeing the beauty and decadence of the country in your favorite TV show.

