Scarlett Johansson's New Family Comedy Will Fill The 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Void

Family drama might feel like the end of the world when you're a teenager, but there's no denying it can get even more complicated when you're an adult. And in Scarlett Johansson's new movie My Mother's Wedding, we see three sisters return to their childhood home for their mother's wedding, and the family reunion is all kinds of unexpected. And while the casting is already buzzy, ScarJo's accent really has people talking.

Here's everything you need to know about Scarlett Johansson's My Mother's Wedding, in theaters August 8, 2025.

Where can I watch My Mother's Wedding? You can see My Mother's Wedding in theaters on August 8, 2025.

What is the movie My Mother's Wedding about? After their mother was widowed twice, three very different sisters come to their childhood home for her third wedding. While dealing with their own dynamics and careers, they also come in contact with a variety of interesting wedding guests. And with the wedding chaos and complicated family relationships, this is definitely filling the void left behind by My Big Fat Greek Wedding. But while fans are very excited to see how the relationship dynamics play out, they're less thrilled with Scarlett's English accent. "I love this but I cannot take scar's accent seriously at all," one TikTok user says, while another adds. "Love Scarlett but the accent is hurting me."

Who's in the My Mother's Wedding cast? Vertical Entertainment The My Mother's Wedding cast includes: Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana

as Diana Scarlett Johansson as Katherine

as Katherine Sienna Miller as Victoria

as Victoria Emily Beecham as Georgina

as Georgina James Fleet as Geoff

as Geoff Freida Pinto as Jack

as Jack Thibault de Montalembert as The Grand Fromage

as The Grand Fromage Joshua McGuire as Jeremy

as Jeremy Mark Stanley as Charlie

as Charlie Samson Kayo as Steve

as Steve Roger Ashton-Griffiths as Ken

Is My Mother's Wedding a true story? Actress Kristin Scott Thomas wrote and directed My Mother's Wedding, and based the story on her own childhood experiences growing up without a father. “The part that is absolutely true and is my experience as a child is all the memories that Scarlett Johansson character carries in her head. That all happened to me, and those are my exact memories,” she told TODAY. “And that was sort of the seed for the film in the beginning — wanting to explain that to my family, what I remembered about our fathers." "I played it as the mom that I would like to be. The idealized version,” she continued. “The important thing for me was that the memories should be mine and then the rest was theirs to play with."

Where was My Mother's Wedding filmed? Vertical Entertainment My Mother's Wedding was filmed in Hampshire and Portsmouth in the summer of 2022.

