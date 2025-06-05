In addition to being a Wes Anderson darling (among many other things), Scarlet Johansson is adding director to her resumé! The star told Vanity Fair all about her feature film directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, and had the perfect response when asked about Justin Baldoni & Wayfarer Studios' involvement.

Scarlett Johansson's feature directorial debut, Eleanor the Great (which stars June Squibb) just premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film was partly funded by Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios, and Scarlett told Vanity Fairthe studio was "super supportive throughout the process" of bringing the movie to life. “But yeah, such weird timing." Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's public legal battle has also involved names like Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds, to whom Scarlett was married from 2008 to 2011. The actress married SNL Weekend Update favorite Colin Jost in 2020. “He’s a good guy," she said in a 2024 appearance on Live With Kelly & Mark. "He is a very, very, very great guy. I’m extremely lucky. He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving and he’s a great dad and I love him. I feel very, very lucky."

Scarlett also told VF she'd love to get back at SNL's Michael Che, who surprised both Scarlett and Colin (and all of us, TBH), with a joke he had Colin read during a Weekend Update joke swap in December 2024. “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu,” Colin read off the teleprompter at the time. “But I ain’t trippin’. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.” Needless to say, Scarlett was shocked — and the cameras caught her live reaction. “I didn’t expect the setup to be like that. I was like, ‘Wow, you really are seventh-, eighth-grade boys,’” she says. "I feel like it’s almost my responsibility to come up with some way to burn Michael back. Retaliation, I’d say, should be expected. Others on the show could support this desire. Know what I mean?” Watch your back Michael!!

