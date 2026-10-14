The official trailer for Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew has arrived, and when I tell you it has completely overwhelmed me with emotion...I'm not exaggerating. I got invited to an exclusive IMAX launch party for the trailer, which included some goodies, watching the trailer on a huge movie screen, and a Q&A between Stephen Colbert and Greta Gerwig!

It's clear that the Barbie filmmaker loves these stories...and she doesn't take the responsibility of making them lightly. "Because of C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure," she says (via Tudum). "I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me ... It transformed me.”

Keep scrolling to see the Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer for yourself, and to hear what Greta Gerwig had to say about bringing this new Netflix movie to life.

What happens in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew? Narnia: The Magician's Nephew introduces us to Digory (David McKenna) and Polly (Beatrice Campbell), who find themselves in a magical world after messing with magic in Uncle Andrew's (Daniel Craig) study. When they find Jadis (Emma Mackey) in the desolate world of Charn, they end up unleashing her on their world...and the newly created world of Narnia. “Movies of this scale are usually about destruction, which we do a little bit, but we get the opportunity to build up a new creation,” she says during the Q&A. The trailer shows a glimpse of Digory and Polly waking Jadis up, and even a glimpse into future installments with a surprise look at the wardrobe and Jadis as the White Witch (which comes a little later). We even see Aslan singing Narnia to life. It's the single shot that totally overwhelmed me with emotion the first time I saw it. And that's exactly the kind of experience Greta wants audiences to have. “I hope they laugh. I hope they cry. I hope they feel like they’ve been on an adventure,” she continues. “I hope when they leave the theater, they want to make something, a song or a cake or a song or a painting. Making something is an act of hope.”

Is Narnia coming in 2026? Netflix Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is premiering in theaters February 12, 2027. The movie was originally scheduled for November 2026, so that might be why you're confused!

Who's in the Narnia: The Magician's Nephew cast? Netflix Greta Gerwig clearly loves the Narnia cast, and knew they were perfect for the roles early on in the process. “We were doing a screen test, which is intimidating for any actor," she says during the Q&A. "There was a moment when Bea sniffled and David gestured off camera to get her a Kleenex. I thought, ‘Oh, these kids are already taking care of each other.’” We'll see David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on Narnia: The Magician's Nephew and check out Um, This OG 'Narnia' Cast Member Just Got "Totally Honest" About Greta Gerwig's Netflix Movie for more.