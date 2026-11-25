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Here's your official guide to the big day. 🦃

How To Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In 2026

NBC

By Bre AveryNov 25, 2026

Bre Avery

Contributing Writer

Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!

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The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the show’s 100th year and will now take place on Saturday, November 28, due to severe weather expected in New York City. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than with the annual parade that promises all kinds of fun to tune in for. While some people prefer to go in person, there’s no shame in enjoying the holiday fun from your couch.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026!

Is this year the 100th Macy's Day parade?

NBC

Yes, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade started in 1926, so this is the 100th year! There will be 100 balloon to mark the occasion.

Where can you stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026?

NBC

For cable users, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC as always. However, if you’re looking for streaming options, you can catch the parade on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade begin?

NBC

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 AM EST and will end at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 28, just in time for the annual National Dog Show. For anyone who likes to sleep in, the parade will air again at 2 pm.

Is the Macy's Day parade free to attend?

Trevor Hayes/Unsplash

Yep, you can go watch it in person if you're in NYC, but be warned: you might have to secure your spot at 4:30 AM.

Which Broadway shows are performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026?

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

We don't have an official announcement on which shows will perform, but I'm betting on Lost Boys and Schmigadoon.

Do singers lip sync in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

NBC

Yes, normally the singers in the parade lip sync to make sure the performance sounds good. Plus, it's cold and they're on a moving float!

Where can I see Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

The best place to catch the parade without leaving your living room and heading to 34th Street is on NBC or Peacock. While other networks have shown footage throughout the years, NBC is the only place to catch all the performances and a close-up view right from Macy’s Herald Square. However, for Spanish speakers, Telemundo will be the best option as it will air a Spanish version of the parade hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow.

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

This post has been updated.

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