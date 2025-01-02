We’re Obsessed With Starbucks’ Latest Menu Drop, Which Includes Cortados, New Matcha, & Pistachio Everything
Well, well, well – the rumors about the January 2025 Starbucks menu are true! Per Starbucks, they’ll be launching an all-new lineup on January 3, 2025. Their latest and greatest includes a never-before-seen espresso drink, a fresh approach to matcha, and the return of pistachio!
Though we’re quite sad to see Starbucks’ holiday menu staples go (bye, Peppermint Mocha), this collection of new bevs and snacks has our hearts racing.
See everything coming to the January 2025 Starbucks menu on January 3!
Drinks On The 2025 Starbucks Winter Menu
Starbucks
NEW! Cortado
Coming to Starbucks' current espresso lineup is the cortado, a "small but mighty" espresso-based drink that's served hot in an 8-ounce cup. It's made with 3 ristretto shots of Starbucks' Blonde espresso for a "smoother, sweeter, and richer" flavor profile. The boldness of the espresso is then deliciously toned down a bit with steamed whole milk.
“Espresso is the heart and soul of Starbucks,” says Ricky Gonzalez, a member of the Starbucks beverage product team. “Our goal was to create a new way for customers to experience espresso from us.”
Starbucks
NEW! Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado
Joining the winter menu alongside Starbucks' new traditional cortado is the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado, which incorporates brown sugar syrup, cinnamon and steamed oat milk for a sweeter feel.
Starbucks
NEW! Customizable Matcha
That's right – Starbucks is upgrading their matcha powder! Instead of coming pre-sweetened, you can now customize the exact level of sweetness in your matcha drink. Starting January 3, Starbucks' matcha powder will come sweetened with classic syrup by default. Starbucks says the change is a response to a "popular customer request" for adjustable sweetness.
Starbucks
Pistachio Latte
Pistachio szn at Starbucks is honestly our favorite time of year – the nuttiness tastes too good with coffee! Returning to the winter menu on January 3 is the Pistachio Latte, which combines espresso and steamed (or cold) milk with pistachio syrup and a delish brown butter topping. You can also order pistachio in Frappuccino form!
Starbucks
Pistachio Cream Cold Brew
The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is just as tasty as the regular latte – it features strong cold brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.
Food On The 2025 Starbucks Winter Menu
Starbucks
NEW! Spicy Falafel Pocket
This all-new, savory, 100% vegan snack includes an array of veggies like roasted red bell peppers and pickled onions alongside smashed falafel and creamy hummus for a very-Mediterranean feel. It's finished off with a spicy herb sauce and wrapped in a toasted lavash flatbread. Yum.
Starbucks
NEW! Valentine Cake Pop
V-Day is on the way! This limited-time cake pop celebrates the season of love with a tasty bite of vanilla cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in red chocolate icing, and decorated with a cutie little heart design.
Starbucks
Vanilla Bean Custard Danish
Returning to the menu this time around is the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, which is made with sugared Danish dough, baked until golden, and filled with a "rich and velvety" vanilla bean custard.
New 2025 Starbucks Merch
Starbucks
Starbucks' drinkware and merch that coordinates with the new winter menu is filled with fun colors, from light pinks and cool blues to bright greens, all of which feel perfectly rejuvenating for the new year. These colorful pieces will only be available for limited time, while supplies last.
Here's what you can expect to see at participating locations:
- Purple Splatter Hot & Cold Cup (24 ounces)
- Winter Floral Tumbler (12 ounces)
- Green Apple Cold Cup (16 and 24 ounces)
- Green Apple Keychain
- Soft Rose Geometric Cold Cup (24 ounces)
- Orange Wave Tumbler (16 ounces)
- Gradient Pink Ceramic Mug (14 ounces)
- Lavender Lace Tumbler (12 ounces)
- Sunrise Swirl Cold Cup (24 ounces)
- Winter Green Tumbler (16 ounces)
- Blue Diagonal Cold Cup (18 ounces)
