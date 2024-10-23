6 Easy Coffee Hacks That Make Your At-Home Drinks Taste So Much Better
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As much as I adore coffee, you could not convince me to drink it black. I like my drinks sweet (but not too sweet) and creamy (but not too creamy), with plenty of flavor that doesn’t drown out the actual coffee notes. But sometimes, the classic coffee-creamer combo gets old and I need a way to spice up my morning joe. Luckily, there are endless ways to upgrade coffee that take your brew from boring to beautiful.
I polled my inner circle (we’re all coffee snobs to a degree) about their #1 favorite add-in that truly makes their coffee shine. These 6 simple coffee upgrades are all affordable, easy, and compatible with all kinds of brewing methods. Next time your pick-me-up needs a pick-me-up, try out one of these hacks!
Brigitte Tohm / PEXELS
1. Lavender
Lavender in a latte is sheer heaven. I’ve DIY’ed my own lavender syrup before (it’s too easy), but you can also buy it ready-made! Any sort of syrup makes for an easy coffee upgrade, really. Brands like Jordan's Skinny Mixes and Torani are my go-to’s, and they sell a vast array of flavors to suit any taste!
Lisa Fotios / PEXELS
2. Cinnamon
I’m convinced cinnamon belongs in everything. I put it in my protein pancakes, yogurt bowls, and cookies, but it’s also a supreme add-in for coffee and even matcha lattes! The warm flavor notes of cinnamon are also perfect for cozying up in the fall and winter.
Julissa Helmuth / PEXELS
3. Honey
Cinnamon in coffee gets even better when you put honey in the mix with cinnamon. It’s one of my pal’s absolute go-to’s in lattes (hot or iced), but it also works just as well in hot drip coffees or cold brews.
Andrea Davis / PEXELS
4. Oat milk
Oat milk (or milk of any kind) is a perfect coffee hack for those who can’t stand black coffee. It helps cut the sharpness and acidity of the brew, adding some creaminess and color to each sip. I find that oat milk is the best pairing for breakfast time!
Amazon
5. Protein shake
In place of milk, I also really like adding a splash of a protein shake to my coffee for a dose of creaminess and flavor. The protein is just an added bonus!
I really love Koia’s protein shakes since they sell a lot of different flavors, from Cinnamon Cereal to Pumpkin Spice.
JaYoung Choi / PEXELS
6. Brown sugar
I’ve used brown sugar many times to make a Starbucks copycat brown sugar shaken espresso right at home. I’ll simply add equal parts instant coffee and brown sugar to a mason jar with ice, shake it up, and top it off with cinnamon and milk.
If you prefer sipping on something a little less fancy, adding a spoonful to a plain hot coffee could be really delightful, too!
Target
7. Cold foam
The final (and tastiest) coffee hack I drink on the regular is cold foam! Target sells a good range of cold foam cans in various flavors, but I’ve really come to love the salted caramel iteration. It’s perfect for topping of iced coffees for a nice mid-day treat!
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more food + drink hacks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- How To Hack Starbucks' Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Pink Drink ›
- How To Make The Perfect Iced Coffee, From Beans To Brew ›
- 31 Refreshing Iced Coffee Recipes To Sip On This Summer ›
- This Birthday Starbucks Hack Will Score You TWO Drinks ›
- This Hack Could Mean You Never Pay For Starbucks Cold Foam Ever Again ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.