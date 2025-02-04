Starbucks' Valentine's Drinks Are Officially Back – Including An All-New Refresher Flavor!

Starbucks just launched 2 new Valentine’s drinks, and they’re lookin’ mighty tasty. Starting February 4, you can order a dessert-inspired Frappuccino or a very-chocolatey cold brew bev to celebrate the holiday.

In addition to the new V-Day sips, Starbucks is also introducing a never-before-seen Refresher that combines both fruity and herby flavor notes! You won’t want to miss it.

That's not all that's new, though! Starbucks recently leaked their spring menu, which drops in March. There's a yummy-looking Iced Cherry Chai that we just know is going to be a hit.

Scroll on to see the limited-time Starbucks Valentine's drinks for 2025, plus the chain's brand-new Refresher flavor!

Starbucks Valentine's Drinks For 2025 Starbucks Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino Chocolate-covered strawberries are unarguably the best Valentine's Day dessert, and this Starbucks drink mimics the flavors perfectly. This frozen blend of strawberry puree, Frappuccino chips, and milk is super sweet. It's finished off with a splash of strawberry puree, whipped cream, and mocha drizzle. Yum!

Starbucks Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew What could be better than a combo of chocolate, hazelnut, and coffee?! This limited-time cold brew bev is sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with chocolate-hazelnut cold foam. The real joy is the slightly-crunchy chocolate cookie crumble sprinkles!

Starbucks Valentine's Day Cups 2025 Starbucks Starbucks' Valentine's Day cups for 2025 are downright adorable. You have 2 cold cups and 2 tumblers to choose from this year. All of the designs are perfect for sipping on the all-new V-Day drinks, or even the never-before-seen suite of Blackberry Sage Refreshers!

New Starbucks Refreshers Starbucks Blackberry Sage Refresher Starbucks' latest Refresher flavor combines "sweet blackberries with notes of sage." It's the first-ever Refresher to feature an herby flavor, which Starbucks notes is reminiscent of modern cocktails and mocktails. This first drink of a new trio is prepped with green coffee extract, dried blackberries, and a "dusting" of sage.

Starbucks Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher “Imagine you’re walking through a garden you’re smelling fresh herbs and then berries,” Billy Altieri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks said about the all-new Blackberry Sage Refresher flavor. “That’s really what you’re getting with this beverage – a balance of subtle notes of sage and sweet blackberry flavors.” The Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher has a brighter effect upon sipping, thanks to the tart Starbucks lemonade it's mixed with.

Starbucks Midnight Drink

The third and final Blackberry Sage Refresher bev is called the Midnight Drink, and it's made with a delicious splash of coconut milk for a creamier feel. Which one will you try first?

