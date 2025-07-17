National Ice Cream Day Is July 20 – Here’s Where You Can Get Tasty Freebies

Mark your calendars and grab a spoon: National Ice Cream Day 2025 is right around the corner, and your favorite spots are serving up some super sweet deals you won’t want to miss. Whether you're a Frosty fanatic, a sundae lover, or just in it for the sprinkles, brands across the country are offering free ice cream scoops, discounts, and reward perks to help you celebrate in the most delicious way possible.

See the tastiest National Ice Cream Day deals for free scoops in 2025 below!

When is National Ice Cream Day 2025? DS Stories / PEXELS National Ice Cream Day lands on Sunday, July 20 in 2025. It's the perfect day to take advantage of National Ice Cream Day deals from the brands you love – though some have started their deals before July 20. Scroll on for more details!

The Best National Ice Cream Day Deals For Free Scoops! Wendy’s Celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 20 with Wendy’s! They’re offering one free small Frosty of your choice (including classic, Frosty Swirl, or Frosty Fusion flavors) with any purchase exclusively through the Wendy’s app.

Baskin-Robbins From July 20 to July 26, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy $5 off orders of $20 or more. This offer is valid across all channels, like the Baskin-Robbins app, online, in-shop, and through preferred third-party delivery partners.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ Rewards members are in for a treat on National Ice Cream Day! Enjoy triple points on frozen beverages exclusively on July 20.

Dairy Queen Celebrate all week long with DQ! From July 14 through July 20, Dairy Queen Rewards members can indulge in a free Dilly Bar with any order of $1 or more, available only through the DQ app and website.

Friendly’s Join the Fan Club at Friendly’s for a free ice cream cone or ice cream dish on National Ice Cream Day, July 20. Everyone else can enjoy a cone or dish for just 90¢!

