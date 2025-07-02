The 10 Best Shows To Watch On Netflix This Month

In addition to fresh watermelon and ice cold sodas, I'm adding popcorn to my summer snack rotation. Because you can't have a Netflix night without some popcorn! When it's too hot to relax outside, you might as well kick your feet up and turn on your current watch. Here are my picks for the best July shows on Netflix.

Here are the 10 best shows to watch on Netflix in July 2025.

1. The Sandman Season 2 — Stream on Netflix July 3, 2025 Ed Miller/Netflix Dream of the Endless has one mission: save everyone he loves (and the rest of the world TBH) from the consequences of his past decisions. As he makes his way towards forgiveness, he must come face-to-face with both friends and enemies. The Sandman season 2 stars Adrian Lester, Steve Coogan, Clive Russell, Patton Oswalt, Tom Sturridge, Esme Creed-Miles, Jack Gleeson, Boyd Holbrook, Freddie Fox, Douglas Booth, Gwendoline Christie, Barry Sloane, Jenna Coleman, Asim Chaudhry, Ruairí O'Connor, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Indya Moore, Vivienne Acheampong, Ann Skelly, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, and Ferdinand Kingsley.

2. Better Late Than Single — Stream On Netflix July 8, 2025 Netflix This brand new reality dating Netflix show takes adults who have never had a relationships (AKA "eternal singles") and gives them expert relationship coaching. Better Late Than Single stars Seo In-guk, Kang Hanna, Lee Eun-ji, and Car.

3. Quarterback Season 2 — Stream on Netflix July 8, 2025 Netflix Get ready for another exclusive look at three NFL QB's during the 2024-2025 season: Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins. This is football like you've never seen it before! Quarterback season 2 stars Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins.

4. Amy Bradley Is Missing — Stream On Netflix July 16, 2025 Netflix After Amy Bradley disappeared on her cruise ship in 1998, no one could find her onboard, at port, or in the ocean. 26 years later, the search is still unfolding and this 3-part docuseries takes a look into the cold case — and the effort to bring Amy home alive. Amy Bradley Is Missing is directed by Ari Mark and Phil Lott.

5. Untamed — On Netflix July 17, 2025 Netflix This Netflix show follows National Parks' special agent Kyle Turner, who begins to investigate a brutal death — and has to confront the secrets from his own past. Untamed stars Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, Wilson Bethel, and William Smillie.

6. Leanne — Stream On Netflix July 31, 2025 Netflix Leanne is shocked when her husband leaves her for another woman after 33 years of marriage, but her family (specifically her sister Carol) is there to help her pick up the pieces. And as the official synopsis explains, "this heartfelt comedy proves that it's never too late to rewrite your story." Leanne stars Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Graham Rogers, Hannah Pilkes, Ryan Stiles, Celia Weston, and Blake Clark.

7. Ginny & Georgia season 3 — Stream on Netflix Now Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Ginny and Georgia are in more trouble than ever after Georgia's arrested, and Ginny and Austin are left wondering what to do. It's going to take a few secret plans and a lot of help from their loved ones to make it through this. Here's what the cast had to say at the premiere! Ginny & Georgia season 3 stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack.

8. The Waterfront — Stream on Netflix Now Dana Hawley/Netflix This coastal family crime show follows the Buckley family as they work to keep their fishing empire (and family) from crumbling. The Waterfront stars Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, Gerardo Celasco, Michael Gaston, Zach Roerig, Topher Grace, and Dave Annable.

9. Squid Game season 3 — Stream on Netflix Now JuHan Noh/Netflix In Squid Game season 3 (which is the final season of the Netflix show, FYI) Gi-hun is determined to end the games, even while the Front Man makes his next moves. Squid Game season 3 stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won.

10. Dept. Q — Stream On Netflix Now Justin Downing/Netflix It's not too late to stream this Netflix show! The crime thriller follows cop Carl Morck, who gets sent to the Department Q cold case unit in the basement. And when an old case begins to resurface, Carl starts recruiting everyone the police force discarded. Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, Kelly Macdonald, and Leah Byrne.

