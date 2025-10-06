A new month means new series — and the return of some fan favorites. Fall is all about getting cozy and resting after a summer of adventure, work, and play and there's no better way to do that than with these Netflix shows. From beloved rom-coms to reality dating shows and crime dramas, there's truly something for everyone this month. Keep reading for all the best shows coming to Netflix in October 2025.

Here are the 6 best Netflix shows you can stream in October 2025.

Netflix Love is Blind Season 9 — Stream on Netflix Now The new 12-episode season of Netflix's hit dating show follows an array of engaged couples who haven't actually met each other. As they plan their lives together and eventually head to the altar, they have to decide whether love really is blind. This is great for anyone who's tired of the same-old-same-old when it comes to dating. Trust me: you've never seen dating like this.

Netflix Monster: The Ed Gein Story — Stream on Netflix Now If you've ever watched and loved Silence of the Lambs, then you'll want to watch Ryan Murphy's new horror Netflix show. It takes us to Eddie Gein's (Charlie Hunnam) rundown farm in 1950s Wisconsin, where he his all kinds of murderous horrors and criminal activity. You might need to turn all the lights on to make it through this one.

Netflix The Diplomat Season 3 — Stream on Netflix October 16, 2025 After the President's death, the free world has to figure out what's next — including Kate (Keri Russell), whose husband might have caused their leader's death. Even though VP Grace Penn (Allison Janney) is the new President, Kate's husband is determined to help her become Grace's Second in Command.

Netflix Nobody Wants This Season 2 — Stream on Netflix October 23, 2025 Now that Joann (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) have decided to give their relationship a shot, they're for a whole new challenge: actually figuring out to make their relationship work. As new difficulties, differences, and opportunities arise, they're faced with the reality of what it means to choose each other every single day.

Netflix Selling Sunset Season 9 — Stream on Netflix October 29, 2025 The Oppenheim Group is getting ready for a brand new season of LA realty, but it looks like some of these agents might not have what it takes to stay at the top. And with all the professional changes that are coming their way, it looks like the O agents have plenty of personal updates to keep up with as well.

Netflix The Witcher Season 4 — Stream on Netflix October 30, 2025 The senior season of this Netflix show introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt (a role originally played by Henry Cavill), and finds Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri separated while war rages on. But surprising allies might give them a shot at reuniting and building a true future together once and for all.

