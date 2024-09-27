12 New Balance Kids Styles To Help Your Littles Look Their Best
Whether the kiddo in your life needs new back to school swag or you're getting a jump on this year's holiday shopping, New Balance is the place to look! From stylish sneakers to comfy clothes, they've definitely got something your little one will love. We're happy to share an exclusive discount code you can use at checkout to save some $ on your next spree: use code BRITCO15 for 15% of kids' products plus free shipping!
We've sifted through the New Balance kids section for the coolest picks that'll ensure your kid looks and feels their best – here are our favorites!
Kids' Shoes
New Balance
2002 Sneaker
These athletic sneaks are designed to provide "essential cushioning" and shock absorption with ample support around the durable midsole and outsole. They're perfect for the kiddo that can't stay away from the playground since they stay on securely with a lace-up closure. Available in toddler & babies, little kid, and big kid sizes.
New Balance
9060 Sneaker
These stylish shoes are equally supportive and soft, all while boasting some eye-catching, tech-inspired details. Available in toddler & babies, little kid, and big kid sizes.
New Balance
480 Sneaker
For a more fashion-forward look, the 480's basketball-inspired silhouette can work on and off the court. The rubber outsole is impressively durable, providing a good amount of traction in every step. Available in little kid and big kid sizes.
New Balance
530 Sneaker
The New Balance 530s are truly iconic. The 2000's design is made to absorb any sort of impact through a combination of cushioning and compression resistance that runs throughout the entire shoe, so your kiddo will definitely feel comfortable wearing them as an everyday style! Available in toddler & babies, little kid, and big kid sizes.
New Balance
574 Sneaker
This "reliable" sneaker takes on road and trail shoe details in the lightweight EVA foam midsole cushioning and mesh paneling up top for added breathability. They currently come in 4 other colorways to suit your kiddo's personal style! Available in toddler & babies, little kid, and big kid sizes.
New Balance
990V6 Hook & Loop Sneaker
Designed for toddlers & babies as well as little kids, these velcro-able sneakers provide a nice and easy on-and-off option for busy bees. The leather upper has reflective details for an unmissable look, plus the shoe is appropriately padded throughout for unmatched comfort.
New Balance
327 New-B Hook & Loop Sneaker
These lil' sneakers boast a "generous" toe box and instep that's designed specifically to support any first-walker's needs. The outer layers are durable, so they'll stand up nicely to daily wear. Available in toddler & babies, little kid, and big kid sizes.
Kids' Clothing
New Balance
BB Global Crew
This 80% cotton and 20% polyester crewneck pullover is fitted with a brushed-back fleece material for a "soft and cozy feel." It makes the perfect fall and winter layer for your kiddo to bring to school on chilly days!
New Balance
CDL Floral Shoe Graphic T-Shirt
We want this adorable graphic tee for ourselves! The bold pink and yellow design will give your little one's look some serious street cred, since it features the iconic New Balance logo. Wears well with any NB sneaker!
New Balance
Brush Back Circle Floral Graphic Crew
This girly crewneck is also designed with a super-soft brushed-back fleece to keep 'em undeniably comfy and cozy.
New Balance
French Terry Small Logo Short
These soft shorts designed with an adjustable drawstring and side pockets are the ultimate school day uniform!
New Balance
Queue Tee
Another stylish graphic tee option, this pick available in kids' sizes XS-XL pairs seamlessly with anything from jeans to gym shorts.
