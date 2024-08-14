11 Comfy Sneakers To Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe
Fall always puts me in back-to-school shopping mode, even though I haven't stepped foot in a lecture hall in years. My favorite part about this time of year growing up was snagging all of my dream outfits to stun in the school hallways – jeans, tops, and shoes included. Sneakers are dear to my heart in this way, and though I'm (thankfully) not starting another semester, I'm still looking for cute ways to revamp my wardrobe for the upcoming season.
I've been relentlessly browsing for some cool-girl fall sneakers I can take to the streets, and these 11 pairs are currently at the top of my shopping list, and for good reason. All of these fall sneakers are comfort-forward (score!) and match the seasonal vibe perfectly through color and design. Scroll on for 11 styles you'll definitely want to snag for yourself!
Adidas
Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes in 'Earth Strata'
This Adidas silhouette has undeniably earned itself "it-girl" status for how versatile it is. The Handball Spezials are a step up (literally) from the Adidas Sambas since they boast a boosted platform sole. I think this rich brown color complements the fall season so seamlessly, plus the nice, neutral hue supplies lots of opportunities to pair with all of your fall outfits.
SeaVees
SeaVees Acorn Trainer in 'Cloud'
My SeaVees are the comfy shoe I reach for on days I know I have to go out to run errands or meet friends around the city. The soles are super plush, plus the added traction along the bottoms is very appreciated – especially when I have to navigate varied terrain, from uneven sidewalks to grass. The design overall is sporty, thanks to the mixed materials and the signature side stripe on the shoe. This mellow cream white color just screams 'go-to fall sneakers' to me.
New Balance
New Balance 530
A classic! These crisp sneaks from New Balance go with literally everything from sweatpants to skirts – it all depends how you style them. I think their limited color palette sets them up for such easy pairing success. Plus, this signature style is fitted with New Balance's ABZORB midsole, which works to reduce heavy impact through a combination of cushioning and compression. No blisters or foot aches here, even if you're on your feet all day long.
Anthropologie
Gola Race Sneakers in 'Sun'
These sun-yellow sneakers from Gola are a fun riff on the famed Onitsuka Tigers. They share the same sporty stripes and easy lace-up details, plus they're just a very unique color to sport on your feet (as opposed to a basic black and white shoe). These fall sneakers are everything but chunky. They're considerably low-profile, so your step will land fairly flat. They'll look their best with your fave casual outfits, a la graphic tees and baggy jeans.
Alohas
Alohas TB.490 in 'Crochet Burgundy'
Oh, so coquette! These burgundy bad boys boast a very femme lace lining around the top, which immediately helps your footwear look stand out from the rest. I am quite keen on this dark red color for fall, so these land insanely high on my fall fashion wishlist. I adore the contrast between the suede uppers and rubber soles, too. You can also customize these with two sets of laces, included when you buy 'em: traditional laces and ribbon laces!
Free People
Merrell Moab Speed 2 Sneakers in 'Aluminum'
Who says you can't wear hiking shoes every day? There are truly no rules. I think these chunky sneakers could look super chic for all in a gorpcore-styled outfit – think track pants (or shorts!) and a long-sleeve athletic top. If your personal style is sporty by nature, you'll fall in love with all the specs on these shoes. They're fitted with ripstop uppers, a padded collar, a lightweight foam midsole, and Vibram outsoles with plenty of traction. They'll travel so well, from remote trails to your fave post-hike spot in the city.
Nordstrom
Converse Run Star Trainer Sneaker
ICYMI, Converse are cool again. As opposed to the classic high tops I often (very often) opted for in my high school days, these sneakers are obviously very low-profile. And I love 'em for that! They're definitely more elevated than Converse's default canvas sneakers, boasting a blend of suede, smooth leather, and nylon. I love that this style still pays homage to the famous footwear brand through the white star accent on the sides, too. I'd style them with wide-leg pants and a cozy polo-striped sweater for fall.
Keen
Keen Jasper Suede Sneakers in 'Cathay Spice'
I cannot get these fall sneakers out of my head. I need them expeditiously. Though some may think these Keen shoes are a bit too quirky to wear out, they're just the right amount of quirky for me. If you're looking to invest in a pair of sneaks that breaks up the monotony in your shoe collection, these are the ones for you. These suede shoes channel the silhouette of classic rock climbing shoes with plenty of space for the colorful laces and a bold black outsole that wraps around the entire base. They're undeniably sporty – and perform like it – thanks to the contoured fit on the inside, and the durable rubber on the outside.
Madewell
Asics GEL-NYC Sneakers in 'Cream'
The color of these Asics sneakers is aptly named 'cream,' and paired with the varied brown accents, these shoes absolutely remind me of coffee. The outer also boasts a bit of light blue in the tongue logo and cushioned soles, which elevates this pair even more. This fresh mix of neutral colors feels like the perfect fit for fall time – I'd wear them with some dark wash jeans and a bold-colored sweater to really let the shoes speak for themselves.
Veja
Veja V-90 Leather Sneakers in 'White Umber'
These sneakers don't have a ton of extra bells and whistles, which just makes 'em so seamless. I'm a sucker for mixed materials when it comes to fall sneakers, so these are a definite must-have for me. Veja sells a handful of other colorways for this specific shoe design, but I think the brown accent matches the fall season without a doubt. Plus, these shoes are made with sustainability in mind, using recycled materials and environmentally-friendly processes!
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Sonia Platform Sneaker in 'Midnight Blue'
These sneaks provide a nice height boost to each and every step you take, thanks to the 1-inch platforms. I enjoy how basic these shoes are, so you can pair them with a wide range of outfits. The wide white laces give them just enough edge to make your 'fits stand out. Plus, you get a dose of street cred when you wear them since the brand name is embroidered along the sides.
