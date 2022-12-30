20 Brand New Books We're Excited To Read In 2023
There's something exciting about new books for the new year. When we see a brand new trilogy dropping or are intrigued by a personal growth book synopsis, we hope that the book will hold the same magic and beauty that captured us in our old favorites. We found some of the coolest, most helpful, and most beautiful new books, as well as some for anyone who isn't ready to let go of their holiday spirit just yet. Whether you're heading up book club, or reading more is your New Year's resolution, sometimes all you need is the right book to motivate you. Keep reading to keep reading!
New Books For Winter 2022/2023
Anon Pls.: A Novel by Deuxmoi ($14+)
If you're obsessed with the @Deuxmoi Instagram account (basically the irl version of Gossip Girl), then you must read this pick. Cricket is the assistant to a notorious celeb stylist, and when she drunkenly brings her old fashion Instagram account back to life — swapping clothes for celebrity gossip — she's unprepared for how juicy the gossip is. And who's willing to give it to her.
Rainbow Power: Manifest Your Dream Life with the Creative Power of Colorby Jerico Mandybur ($13)
Journey through the energy and magical frequency of the color spectrum with this guide. With colorful illustrations, this is perfect for anyone who wants to learn about why colors affect us how you can use them in self-care, your home, and your social life.
Lovelight Farmsby B.K. Borison ($14)
Stella takes over her childhood favorite spot: a Christmas tree farm that she's hoping to save with the help of influencer Evelyn St. James. Publicity and $100K in cash sound great, but the only issue is that she has to make the farm look like a romantic destination. She ropes in her best friend Luka, who is home for the holidays and was not prepared to get a girlfriend overnight.
Bake Anime: 75 Sweet Recipes Spotted In―and Inspired by―Your Favorite Animeby Emily J Bushman ($11+)
Eat your way through Japanese animation with this fun and colorful cookbook. With everything from Nerikiri from Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card to Japanese Strawberry Shortcake from Ouran High Host Club, you can bring your favorite foods to life *and* learn about history and culture in the process.
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderersby Jesse Q. Sutanto ($12+)
Vera is an old lady living above her Chinatown tea shop. She usually spends her time drinking tea and keeping tabs on her son but when she finds a dead man in her tea shop, her life turns upside down and she finds herself growing closer to her neighbors as she plans to catch the killer.
A Christmas Memoryby Richard Paul Evans ($11+)
The year is 1967 and it feels like Richard's world is ending. His brother is killed in Vietnam, the family moves to his grandmother's abandoned Utah home, and his parents separate. His elderly neighbor Mr. Foster becomes his friend and confidante, and with the older man's wisdom and kindness, Richard learns how forgive and how to love.
American Wildflowers: A Literary Field Guideby Susan Barba ($12+)
With poems, essays, and letters from the 18th century onward, this collection focuses on wildflowers and draws from a variety of experiences. From international writers speaking on American plants (and vice versa) to rural writers who understand their plants like the back of their hands, any flower lover will want to read this.
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Timesby Michelle Obama ($17+)
Discover an honest dialogue with First Lady Michelle Obama as she uncovers what it takes to find steadfastness. By sharing stories, reflections, and deep truths from her personal experiences, she encourages us to work through fear and dive headfirst into community.
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoirby Matthew Perry ($14+)
Any fan of Friends will want to get their hands on this memoir. Exploring his childhood desire for recognition and stories from the people he's met in his career, Matthew Perry tells the story of his childhood, overnight A-list status, and his struggle with addiction in a funny and heartfelt way.
The Christmas Princess (The Adventures of Little Mariah) by Mariah Carey ($11+)
All Little Mariah wants is a holiday season full of peace and joy, so she decides to go off on a wintry adventure and along the way, she discovers how her voice has the power to spread the spirit of Christmas all around the world.
How We Heal: Uncover Your Power and Set Yourself Free by Alexandra Elle ($9+)
Learn how to heal and reclaim your peace with techniques from Alexandra Elle. Self-healing, setting boundaries, and inner child work are all a part in becoming your full self again. Not only does this book feature these techniques, but it also includes stories from voices like Morgan Harper Nichols and Dr. Thema Bryant.
The Imagineering Story: The Official Biography of Walt Disney Imagineering by Leslie Iwerks ($16+)
If you're a big fan of Disney, then this behind-the-scenes book (which complements the Disney+ series) takes a peek at the work that goes into designing the parks and some funny stories into what inspired parts of the park. When you see just how much intention and imagination are used in the process, you might just come away feeling more creative.
Five Surviveby Holly Jackson ($11+)
Red and five of her friends are on a spring break roadtrip, but when their RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere, they realize that someone's set them up — and that someone wants one of them dead. The six friends have eight hours until dawn, and as secrets come to light, only time will tell if all of them survive.
The Whittiers: A Novelby Danielle Steel ($15+)
When the Whittier parents' solo "Wintermoon" ski trip ends in tragedy, their adult children find themselves at home without their parents for the first time. With their own personal issues and struggles, the siblings must figure out how to come together and whether selling the Manhattan mansion is just another loss.
Upcoming New Books
The Princess Bride: The Official Cookbook by Jenn Fujikawa ($16+)
Make dishes seen in (and inspired by) this iconic film with a cookbook that includes a Farm Boy Breakfast, Iocane Powder Punch, and Six-Fingered Sandwiches. Make this for your next The Princess Bride movie night or just for fun.
French Kissing in New York by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau ($9+)
Margot spent a dreamy night in Paris with Zach last year, and today, she's entering the Manhattan restaurant scene and she's ready to reconnect with Zach, who she's convinced is her soulmate. But when she gets line cook Ben to help her, Margot realizes that the universe might have different plans. This title will be released on January 3, 2023.
Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ($18+)
This is a must-read for anyone who follows the royal family. This memoir is a look at the past and the present with honesty, insight, and self-examination that showcases the power that love has over grief. This title will be released on January 10, 2023.
Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?by Dr. Julie Smith ($15+)
Learn how to take care of your mental health during difficult times and get a better understanding of how your brain works with expert advice and healthy coping mechanisms. Not only is the content helpful, but the format of small, easy-to-read entries makes finding information easy and quick. This title will be released on January 11, 2022.
New Vegan Baking: A Modern Approach to Creating Irresistible Sweets for Every Occasion by Ana Rusu ($12+)
You don't have to sit out on dessert anymore with this vegan cookbook, which makes tasty desserts allergy- and diet-friendly. From Dulce de Leche Bundt Cake with Chocolate Glaze to Lemon Posset Tart with Raspberry and Whipped Cream, everyone will fall in love with these easy-to-follow recipes. This title will be released on January 17, 2023.
Spice Roadby Maiya Ibrahim ($11+)
Everyone thinks that Imani is the next great Shield to battle the monsters that hide across Qalia. When her brother disappears after stealing the nation's secret spice magic, Imani discovers that he might be spreading the magic to outsiders and sets out with other warriors to bring him back before it's too late. This title will be released on January 24, 2023.
