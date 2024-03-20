The Most Popular Danielle Steel Books That Will Keep You Wanting More This Spring
You don't have to look far for tales of love, mystery, or drama. If you're lucky, sometimes you can find them in the same place, which is the case for the many Danielle Steel books out there. Alongside names like Agatha Christie, Danielle Steel is one of the greats! She's written over 190 books, sold over 800 million copies, *and* had 24 of her books become movies. While she's been a book club staple for years, new readers constantly find her work. And if you're feeling intimidated by the long list of titles, we have the perfect place to start. While we can't predict the future, we have a very strong inkling these Danielle Steel books will have quite the renaissance on BookTok!
The Best Danielle Steel Books To Read In 2024
The House
This Danielle Steel book follows eminent lawyer Sarah Anderson, who finds herself ready and willing to walk away from her cozy life. However, a startling inheritance from a former client sparks her curiosity. She decides to answer her soul's yearning by taking on the once beautiful mansion she's been gifted and begins working with architect Jeff Parker.
The more they work together to bring life back to the walls of the mansion, the more Sarah begins to realize her past isn't what it seems — and that her flailing relationship pales in comparison to the way she feels when she's with Jeff...
Sisters
Four sisters — Candy, Tammy, Sabrina, and Annie — are fortunate to have wonderful lives that allow them to make strides in their careers. From Paris to Florence, they're doing exactly what they want, and things couldn't be easier for them. But when life throws one of them a hard and unexpected curveball, the sisters decide to call New York home.
They move into a single brownstone, keeping a close eye on each other as they restart their lives. What they don't anticipate is how their desires are beginning to change — especially when they were so sure of where and who they wanted to be.
The Sins of the Mother
Olivia Grayson chose her career over being actively present for her children, and it's affected the way they interact with her. Despite her attempts to right her wrongs, one of her daughters refuses to spend time with her, while her daughter-in-laws don't like how Olivia's sons are at their mother's beck and call.
One thing is for sure — a vacation isn't enough to cover up old (or new) wounds. Sometimes pain runs so deep that history has no choice but to repeat itself.
Friends Forever
Five friends — Gabby, Billy, Izzie, Andy, and Sean — have been close since they were kids, and have watched as their families have become intertwined over time. As they become teenagers and life begins to change around them, the friends rely on their bond to keep them on track. But before they know it, their college lives create a new kind of chaos that threatens to shake the foundation they've built.
The Right Time
Alexandra Winslow grows up in her father's care, and feels inspired by the mystery novels he introduces her to. Her writing skills begin blossoming, but her world is almost shattered when her father dies and she has to move into a convent. Although she's encouraged to hone her skills, she believes she'll never be successful unless she assumes the identity of a man.
Soon Alexandra finds herself thrust into a world where people hardly play by the rules, and where it feels too difficult to reveal she's the talented author behind a string of successful crime novels.
The Apartment
This this Danielle Steel book, four bright-eyed strangers — Claire, Abby, Morgan, and Sasha — become roommates in NYC and find themselves dealing with their career goals. They become confidantes quickly and share what's going on in their individual worlds. From shrinking under the ego of a man to realizing the difficulties of a new, fast-paced job, Claire, Abby, Morgan, and Sasha do their best to keep their heads above water.
When they finally start finding their paths, it slowly dawns on them that they won't always be in close proximity to each other, a fact that's more difficult than anything they've been facing.
The Mistress
Natasha Leonova's life takes a turn for the better when she's saved by the wealthy and cold Vladimir. She eventually learns that this fairy tale is full of limitations as she observes his coming and goings. Then talented artist Theo Luca enters the picture, and Natasha and Theo's chemistry makes things even more complicated.
When Natasha and Vladimir encounter Theo, a game of mental Olympics ensues. Vladmir is always used to getting his way, and will stop at nothing to buy Theo's artwork. But Natasha knows that if Vladimir ever suspected anything between her and Theo, she'd lose the secure life she's grown used to.
The Cast
Popular columnist Katt Whittier enjoys what she does for a living, but not more than she enjoys her children in this Danielle Steel book. The only thing she doesn't have time for is romantic love (she's been there and done that). But as soon as she makes up her mind, Kat finds herself thrust into the world of Hollywood when she starts working on a TV show inspired by her grandmother's story.
The more Kat spends time with the eclectic cast, the more she finds her heart softening in other ways.
The Numbers Game
Eileen Jackson sacrificed everything to become a happy, doting wife to Paul, but his affair sends her reeling. Left to question the life she chose in order to have the picture perfect family, she laments not following her dreams. Simultaneously, Olivia — Paul's girlfriend — is dealing with her own early life crisis. She wants to make the women in her immediate family proud and has to deal with her conflicted feelings about being in a long-term relationship.
What both women find is simple — there's no greater pleasure than following your heart.
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Planner is one of the most recent Danielle Steel books that's become a New York TimesBestseller. It's all about Faith Ferguson's incredible role as a premier wedding planner who gets it done. Despite her flair for creating stunning events that leave everyone in awe, she can't seem to apply her magic touch to her love life. With her career, her twin sister, and her young mentee, Faith feels more than confident that she'll be okay without ever getting married. I wouldn't be surprised if she listens to "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé.
But when she meets a gorgeous man who happens to be related to one of her clients, it sends her resolve into a tizzy. Also, there's always strong emotions that are triggered during weddings, which means she's caught in the middle of fanning flames.
Tell us your favorite Danielle Steel books in the comments!
