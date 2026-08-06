'New Girl' Fans Are Heartbroken Over Max Greenfield's Reboot Update

For a glorious few days, the internet was convinced that the New Girl loft was finally reopening its doors. Fans of the Fox sitcom were sent into a tizzy when Max Greenfield, everyone's favorite overly groomed, neurotic neat freak, Schmidt, dropped what sounded like the ultimate TV bombshell during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Here's everything we know about the 'New Girl' reboot rumors.

Getty Greenfield casually shattered years of fan speculation by confirming a revival was reportedly in motion. When asked about a potential return to the classic LA apartment, the actor declared, "As far as I know, it's happening,” sending the fandom into immediate celebration mode. To sweeten the deal, he doubled down, revealing, "I've seen scripts, they're amazing." For a generation of viewers who have comfort-watched Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris) navigate their messy twenties and thirties on loop, the news felt like a dream made in sitcom heaven.

Fox Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived. Just days after sending the internet into a frenzy, series creator Liz Meriwether, also the creator behind the buzzy new Hulu show Furious, responded on Instagram as soon as she woke up to the news that a reunion was happening. Rather than shut down the rumors, she playfully joked about the alleged scripts and the actor "notes" she received, such as Jake Johnson wants Nick to be really thin and naked, or Max Greenfield wants to be the new 'New Girl.'

Fox Speaking with Variety, Greenfield admitted that the whole thing was one big, hilarious, yet tragic misunderstanding, and entirely his fault. The actor sheepishly explained that he had completely misread an email about an upcoming cast get-together. "I misread the email," Greenfield confessed. "Or should I say, I just read the subject, which read, 'New Girl reunion.'" The collective sigh of disappointment across the internet was loud and clear. Rather than secret scripts penned by Meriwether for a brand-new television event, the "reunion" in question was actually just the main cast gathering in real life to accept the Rising Phoenix Award at the charity gala Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles. While the cast is getting back together to celebrate this award, there is no official reboot or revival currently in production. Sigh...

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