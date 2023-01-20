21 Feel-Good TV Shows To Watch When You Feel Stressed
Watching your favorite TV shows can offer escapism, give you fashion inspiration, and can increase your empathy thanks to lovable fictional characters and realistic plot lines. However, we can't help but notice that over the last couple of decades, television seasons have gotten shorter and more intense while the average stress level has only been increasing, even before 2020.
Even if those intense series feature deeper themes and meaningful relationships, according to Psychoneuroendocrinology, watching someone else work through a stressful situation (like the kinds we see in our favorite thriller, horror, and drama TV shows) could actually be making you feel more stressed. Not to mention the fact that the rise of streaming services has given us access to more TV shows than ever before.
If you're looking to replace your current binge with something lighthearted, look no further than these titles. Funny, good TV shows still provide that element of escapism while letting us relax in a way that we don't when playing something scary. The best part? Watching funny TV will boost your immune system and can even help fight pain, so it's true what they say: laughter is the best medicine! Keep reading for the best TV shows that will relieve stress and are also perfect for playing while you cook dinner.
Our Favorite Funny TV Shows
The Good Place: Stream on Netflix
Selfish Eleanor has somehow ended up in the Good Place after death, and makes it her mission to become a better person so that she can stay.
The Office: Stream on Peacock
This U.S. adaptation of the British original follows a group of paper company employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania as they're filmed by a documentary crew. A little bit awkward, a little bit heartfelt, and very funny, this is a classic to put on anytime you don't know what to watch.
Emily in Paris: Stream on Netflix
When Emily lands her dream job, she moves to Paris from Chicago and does her best to juggle work, friends, and romance while she figures out her 20s.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Stream on Netflix
Kimmy has to figure out a way to navigate the modern world after she's rescued from a doomsday cult and moves to New York City, making friends and taking agency over her own life as she goes.
Modern Family: Stream on Hulu
This hit show examines what families in today's world look like — both the members that make up a family and the complex issues that bring us closer together.
When Calls The Heart: Stream on Amazon with Hallmark Movies Now
Elizabeth Thatcher is a schoolteacher from the city who begins teaching in Coal Valley after a dozen men die in the local coal mine. Even though Coal Valley is very different than the world she's used to, it doesn't take long for Elizabeth to love the people around her. This one's perfect for history buffs and Hallmark lovers alike.
Sister, Sister: Stream on Hulu
Tia and Tamera are twins separated at birth, but after a chance encounter at the mall, they decide to move in together. The girls grew up in very different environments, and have to learn to understand one another while also dealing with the ups and downs of being a teenager.
Seinfeld: Stream on Netflix
Jerry is a comedian living in New York City with his friends George, Elaine, and Kramer, and together they go through just about every random and hilarious situation you can experience while living in the city, from the weather ruining your clothes to dating horror stories.
How I Met Your Mother: Stream on Hulu
After Ted's best friend Marshall reveals that he plans to propose to his girlfriend Lily, Ted realizes that he wants to find love too, and he spends the rest of the series on a journey to do just that.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Stream on Peacock
Brooklyn's 99th Precinct's rag-tag detectives have to get their act together when a new, no-nonsense officer takes over the office. Every sitcom has a memorable detail, catchphrase, or themed episode and we love Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Halloween heist episodes.
Saved By The Bell: Stream on Hulu
Follow six students throughout adolescence at Bayside High in California. This sitcom balances the ins and outs of being a teenager with real issues in a very approachable way. Plus, it's hilarious.
The Big Bang Theory: Stream on HBO Max
Best friends Leonard and Sheldon are physicists who understand a lot about how the universe works, but the only downside is that it doesn't necessarily teach them how to interact with other people. But when beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door, they decide to change that.
The Best TV Shows For Your Next Day Off
Friends: Stream on HBO Max
Full of iconic one-liners and outfits that you can still wear today, Friends is all about surviving your 20s and all the craziness that comes with it. We love that the central message of the show is that no matter how hard things get, your friends will always be there for you.
black-ish: Stream on Hulu
Dre and Rainbow Johnson live with their four kids and father, navigating personal and social issues while also figuring out their identity as a Black family. With names like Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, this is one series you can't miss, and once you're done, binge grown-ish next!
Arrested Development: Stream on Netflix
When his father is imprisoned, Michael decides to take over the family business. The only problem? The rest of his family makes the job almost unbearable. Spoiled and dysfunctional, the family has to find a way to stay afloat when their real estate development business goes under.
Jane The Virgin: Stream on Netflix
Jane has vowed to stay a virgin until she gets married, but after a crazy mix-up at the doctor's office, she gets pregnant via artificial insemination. And it only gets crazier from there. Full of color, humor, heartfelt relationships, and some unbelievable drama, this is definitely one of our favorites.
Gilmore Girls: Stream on Netflix
Even though this show about a mother-daughter duo is the perfect autumn watch, you don't have to reserve it for October. The coffee-obsessed, fierce characters and small town location will make you feel cozy no matter the time of year, and the memorable banter is one of its defining qualities.
Kick Up Your Feet And Unwind With These TV Shows
New Girl: Stream on Netflix
Jess is a bubbly, awkward teacher who moves in with three single men after a break-up. They think they understand women, that is, until they find her crying on the couch while Dirty Dancing plays. This series features a great cast and is sure to make you laugh out loud.
The Mindy Project: Stream on Hulu
Mindy is an OB/GYN who's trying balance her professional work with her personal life. Oh, she's also trying to become the perfect woman *and* find the perfect man. How tricky can it be?
Parks and Recreation: Stream on Peacock
Parks department employee Leslie promises that she can turn a dangerous pit into a public park, but before she can make good on her promise, she has to win over director Ron.
Schitt's Creek: Stream on Hulu
The wealthy Rose family loses their posh lives when their business manager steals all of their money. To top it off, they have to move to the only asset they have left: a run-down town called Schitt's Creek that they bought as a joke.
