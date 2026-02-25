Missing 'Finding Her Edge'? Catch Brayden In A Brand New Netflix Show.

Cale Ambrozic (who plays Brayden in Finding Her Edge) is in a brand new show called The Body coming to Netflix soon, and thank goodness. The new series might not be anything like the ice skating romance, but seeing Cale onscreen again might just help hold you over until Finding Her Edge season 2 hits Netflix.

The Body is “a love letter to all the ’90s and Y2K teen movies and erotic thrillers” like Carrie and Jennifer's Body, Quinn Shephard tells Netflix. Think of it like The Crucible meets Mean Girls (which could be perfect for anyone who can't get enough of John Proctor is the Villain!).

Here's everything we know about The Body, coming to Netflix soon.

Okay, so what is The Body even about? cottonbro studio/Pexels The series follows a group of Catholic school girls who "begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town" after they go through a dance-team initiation...and the initiation goes horribly wrong. “I love a spooky sense of mounting dread,” Shephard says. “I hope people eat popcorn while they watch this, even when The Body hits hard. Maybe light some candles and throw a slumber party.”

Who's starring with Cale Ambrozic in The Body cast? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parfums Christian Dior/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images The Body has a huge cast that's made up of a bunch of different names you'll recognize. Kristina Bogic plays Anya Butler, Sara Boustany stars as Elise Zakaria, Geena Meszaros plays Lisbeth Anderson, Nnamdi Asomugha plays Father Franklin, Louisa Krause stars as Catherine Anderson, Shirley Chen plays Maddie Delaney, Jackson Kelly plays Leo Anderson, and Sofia Wylie plays Grace Franklin. They're joined by Kyra Pierce as Bailey Bradley, Phallon Pierce as Brit Bradley, Marcel Ruiz as Tyler Santos, Orlando Norman as Steven Maxwell, Gabby Windey as Coach Miller, Ashley Madekwe as Theresa Franklin, Motell Foster as Michael Franklin, Cale Ambrozic as Benji, Anna Tierney as Melanie, Chloe Longname as Eden, Sarah Abbott as Olivia, Emily Roman as Claire, Michela Luci as Amy, Bella Neuspiel as Katie, Julia Lowe as Blair, and Christine Solomon as Salma.

And when does the show come out? Netflix We don't have an official release date quite yet, but the show is in pre-production so you can expect it to hit Netflix in 2027.

How many episodes does The Body have? KoolShooters/Pexels The Body will have 8 episodes total. The perfect weekend binge!

Who else is involved? Riley Keough in Under the Bridge. Hulu Quinn Shephard is reuniting with Riley Keough (the pair worked together on Under the Bridge) and North Road executive producers Amy Israel, Peter Chernin, and Josh Stern and Felix Culpa EPs Gina Gammell and Sacha Ben Harroche. “It’s our second show together, which speaks to how much I adore this team,” Shephard tells Netflix. “The Felix Culpa team is as real as they get. Riley and Gina are visionaries and also hilarious and have killer taste, along with their whole team. I consider Gina my true creative partner on this. She’s in the trenches with me daily, and she never stops pushing this show to be the best (and wildest) version of itself.”

Stay tuned for more news on The Body. Let us know what you're excited to see in this Netflix show in the comments!