My favorite way to beat the heat at the end of summer, aside from spending the day at the beach of course, is to kick up my feet and turn on my favorite new show. And from Yellowstone sequels like Dutton Ranch, to a new season of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña's Lioness, Paramount+ is pulling out all the stops. And these high intensity watches will make you feel like you're on an adventure, even if you're just sitting on your couch.

Here are the best new Paramount+ shows you can watch in August 2026.

'The Madison' — Watch on Paramount+ Now Paramount+ I'm starting strong with my favorite Paramount+ show: The Madison. Did it premiere in March? Yes. But I can't help but include it since it's still technically new. Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Stacy, who relocates her family from New York City to Montana after a tragedy. It's a wonderfully written drama about sisterhood, motherhood, and grief. I'm obsessed.

'Average Joe' season 2 — Airing on Paramount+ now Paramount+ In season 1, Joe Washington's (Deon Cole) life changes forever when he learns his father was keeping a major secret: he stole millions of dollars from the Russian mafia. No big deal. Now Joe's just trying to survive, and in these new episodes, the cast is going to Cape Town looking for answers.

'Special Ops: True' — Watch on Paramount+ Now DOD/Paramount+ If you prefer true stories to fictional ones, then definitely tune into this documentary series. It dives into a variety of well-known, important military missions. It includes interviews and stories from people on the ground, as well as footage that's never been seen before.

'Lioness' season 3 — Airing on Paramount+ Now Paramount+ Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña are back in this Paramount+ show, which finds Joe (Saldaña) fighting to balance secrets in her personal life and her mission. And as time passes, she has a harder time separating the two.

'The Challenge: Cutthroat' season 42 — Airing on Paramount+ now Jonne Roriz/Paramount+ Think of this new Paramount+ show like an all-star season of The Challenge. New and familiar faces are split up into three teams, battling it out for a total of $500,000. Between teams, solo players, and captains, there's a lot to juggle, so make sure you pay close attention.

'Dutton Ranch' — Watch on Paramount+ Now Paramount+ It's never too late to catch up on this Yellowstone sequel, which premiered in May 2026. Beth and Rip are trading Montana for South Texas, but don't expect Southern hospitality to become a hallmark of the show. As they deal with rival ranches, "they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire."

Don't forget to check out The 6 Best Netflix Shows To Watch in August 2026!