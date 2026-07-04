May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor: A New "Devastating" Look at 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

Any Hunger Games fan knows that Reaping Day (the day where a tribute between the ages of 12 and 16 is chosen for the Games) falls on July 4th, which also happens to be Haymitch Abernathy's birthday. And in Sunrise on the Reaping, Haymitch (Joseph Zada) ends up getting pulled into the 2nd Quarter Quell, which means he's facing off against 47 other tributes instead of 23.

We've gotten our fair share of first looks and trailers ahead of the movie's November 20 release, and in honor of today, July 4th, Lionsgate is unveiling a brand new look at the movie — and Haymitch as a character.

Here's a new look at Sunrise on the Reaping, coming to theaters on November 20, 2026.

Elle Fanning wanted to incorporate Effie & Haymitch's "fantastic" dynamic in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'. You can check out the new featurette on the Hunger Games social pages. Woody Harrelson played Haymitch in the original film quartet, alongside Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket. "I'm such a fan of his work. It's been intense being like Woody's Haymitch," Joseph Zada says in the featurette. "It's just so special to share that space with him." "Elizabeth and Woody, their dynamic is so fantastic," Elle Fanning (who plays a young Effie in the prequel) says. "Joe and I have tried to incorporate that." We get a new look at the exciting (albeit devastating) story, including Haymitch's brother Sid, his relationship with Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak), and a few moments book fans know come before and after tragedy. Alongside Haymitch, we meet a teenage Maysilee (Mckenna Grace), Wyatt (Ben Wang), and Louella (Molly McCann). "Haymitch wants to care for these other tributes that are sent to the Games," Mckenna says, and Joseph adds that, "They're stuck in this terrible situation and that has such a strong bond to it."

And Joseph Zada talks the "life-changing experience" of joining 'The Hunger Games'. It's no secret that The Hunger Games is all about rebellion and standing up to injustice. And one of my favorite things about each story is that it shows how much of an impact a single person can have, no matter their age or position. "This film tracks the loss of innocence, but also the ignition of his revolutionary spirit," Ben says in the featurette. "All of a sudden there's a little sliver of hope," adds Jesse Plemons, who's starring as a younger Plutarch Heavensbee. "Just seeing all the fire that this kid has inside of him." "Being in this film, it's the most life-changing experience," Joseph says. "And this story really hits home that your involvement, even as insignificant as you think it may be, has the power to change things over time."

Are you excited for Sunrise on the Reaping? I can't wait! Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest celebrity updates and movie news.