Everything the 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Cast Has Told Us About the Movie (So Far)

One of my most-anticipated new movies is Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping...and it's not just because I cried so hard while reading the book I couldn't see the pages. The new movie will follow a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who must compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games. The catch? Since this year is a Quarter Quell, he's competing against 48 tributes instead of the regular 24. It's a gripping, emotional story that will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time — and we've gotten quite a few exclusive updates right from the actors (like Mckenna Grace and Whitney Peak) themselves.

Here's everything the Sunrise on the Reaping cast has told Brit + Co about the film so far. Check back here before the new Hunger Games movie premieres November 20, 2026.

Whitney Peak promises you'll "100%" cry. Lionsgate In our exclusive interview for her new Netflix movie Thrash, Whitney Peak confirms that crying is "100% what is going to be happening." "I'm sorry, I got no relief for you," she continues. "It's absolutely devastating. Joseph Zada gives a performance of a lifetime [and] I'm really excited about it." Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is just as excited as we are, and exclaims, "I cannot wait."

And Mckenna Grace says to be prepared to be "very sad." Lionsgate Yeah, Mckenna Grace also gave us a similar update, telling me in our Regretting You interview that "it's very sad, it's going to be very sad. Everybody's on set killing it, it's really, really sad to watch." But don't worry! "It's a blast" to film, she confirms. "We are having so much fun on set. I talk to Mason [Thames] about it, like, every day. But, no, it's going to be very sad. Joe [Zada] is devastating as Haymitch and Ben [Wang] and Iona [Bell] and Molly [McCann] are also fantastic."

I need an update from Joseph Zada on the 'Sunrise on the Reaping' cast group chat! Lionsgate Ahead of We Were Liars, Joseph Zada revealed he would love to get a Sunrise on the Reaping cast group chat going. And based on how close the cast clearly got, I have no doubt there's a group chat — and that it's active! "There should be [a group chat], maybe I need to start that. I will," he told Brit + Co at the time. "I chatted to a few of them just to say hello and then I'm excited, but it's also very early days. We don't start shooting until later into the summer [2025]."

And we got an exclusive scoop on Josh Hutcherson's return as Peeta! (Kind of). Lionsgate When I got the chance to ask Josh Hutcherson whether he'd return to the world of The Hunger Games, I took it. In August 2025, he told me that it "would be cool" to step back into Peeta's shoes, but even though he denied his involvement in the upcoming movie, he said "Hunger Games is amazing, and I've loved it for many years and I will love it forever." It was later confirmed that Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence would return for the movie, presumably to film that epilogue.

Elle Fanning says Effie Trinket has some "good outfits." Lionsgate My dream interview for this movie (aside from talking to all the lovely people above for a second time, duh) is to talk to Elle Fanning! The actress is playing a young Effie Trinket, and told GMA in October 2025 that she was "in the middle of filming so [Effie is] on the screen right now. Some good looks, good outfits!" Elizabeth Banks told Brit + Co how much she loves the character of Effie. "I love Effie, it's one of my favorite characters," she says. "She was not really in Mockingjay, so a lot of that came from the empathy that I got to bring to that character and the community I built with all of the collaborators on that film, including Suzanne Collins, and I think that Effie and Haymitch together became such a phenomenon that it's no surprise to me that Haymitch is getting a story now too."

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