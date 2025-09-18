Jenny Han & Lola Tung Spilled On "Beautiful" 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending

The Summer I Turned Pretty finale aired on September 17, and the last 5 minutes were some of the most emotional television I've experienced in years. But despite the fact there were some beautiful Easter eggs, book fans will notice that the final installment is missing one pretty significant event. You know...Belly and Conrad's wedding. And Jenny Han just spilled on why she's "really happy with where [the show] ended."

Here's a breakdown of The Summer I Turned Pretty ending.

What is the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video The final moments of The Summer I Turned Pretty see Belly and Conrad back in Cousins, driving down those old roads we all know and love. They re-enter Susannah's summer house and gaze out from the back porch while Phoebe Bridgers' "Scott Street" plays. But I will admit, I'm a little sad we don't get to see Belly and Conrad's wedding! But considering the TSITP movie is around the corner, I'm hoping we'll get to see them tie the knot (to the tune of One Direction's "Infinity" perhaps?!). "Honestly, it was most important to get them to reunite," Jenny Han tells EW. "I felt like we just went through a whole season of wedding planning, so I didn’t want to do more wedding. I also didn’t want to do a five-minute wedding either. So I felt really happy with where we ended." "Jenny always is very clear that she wants to surprise her fans, and I think she just does such a beautiful job with the story even if it is different," Lola Tung adds. "I loved this ending, I loved being in Paris. I think it’s so romantic and beautiful."

Who did Jeremiah end up with? Prime Video Jeremiah, after successfully preparing a meal for 30 of his friends and family (and proving himself as an up-and-coming chef) looks toward a potential future with Denise — even if she's moving to San Francisco. Maybe he's finally ready for long distance? Some fans have pointed out that Conrad and Belly being on their own at the beach house is a sad contrast to Jeremiah being surrounded by family and friends, but I wasn't really bothered by that difference; Jeremiah always believed he was alone, and the final moments showed he wasn't. Belly was always afraid of doing things independently, and the final moments proved she could. So while it's definitely melancholy and nostalgic, I don't think it's sad.

Is season 3 the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Yes, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was the final installment of the show, but we're getting a sequel movie! And Jenny Han actually teased the movie in Brit + Co's exclusive interview, we just never realized it! "I get asked about it a lot," she said in June. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great." Well, turns out that "right idea" is a movie sequel and I'm GRATEFUL.

