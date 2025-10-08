Apparently Nicole Kidman Is "Happy" Amid Keith Urban Divorce

After a rumor-filled summer, it seems like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially calling it quits on their 19-year marriage. The devastating relationship news just dropped, but we've got everything to know about the alleged separation. Here's the latest.

On September 29, 2025 TMZ reported that Kidman officially filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause. According to their reporting, Kidman requested primary custody of their two children, and apparently already has a custody agreement in writing.

Since then, sources continue to spill about the situation to PEOPLE. One told the outlet that the divorce is "turning dramatic" and that Kidman "feels betrayed." They said, “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

Fans took note of Urban potentially "moving on" at a recent concert. In his song "The Fighter," Urban usually sings, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter." However, on September 26, 2025, Maggie Baugh shared this clip to Instagram where he sings "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player," instead.

Ultimately, sources tell PEOPLE that Kidman feels Urban "has not been honest." They said, "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on. It's devastating to her. She's shocked."

But it seems like the actress is looking ahead. "She's had a good attitude about everything and life goes on. She was in Texas this weekend and is happy to be back at work," a source told People.

Kidman and Urban got married in 2006, after dating for about a year. Whatever happens next, we hope the whole family takes care of each other and is surrounded by love.