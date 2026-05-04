Nicole Kidman is making Met Gala history by bringing her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose as her date. In the past, you had to be 18 years old to attend, but it looks like the actress (who's co-chairing with Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour) was able to make an exception.

I know my mom would break just about any rule for me and it looks like Nicole has that same kind of ferocious Mama Bear love! Honestly, I love seeing couples show up on the red carpet but I love this mother-daughter duo even more.

Keep reading to see Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose's full Met Gala looks for 2026.

Check out Nicole Kidman's full Met Gala 2026 dress. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images On the Vogue livestream, Nicole mentioned that she chose a red dress from Chanel because of the vitality, love, and power of the color throughout the history of art, while Sunday chose a Dior purple dress with flowers to symbolize blooming and springtime. She and I are on the same wavelength! I have been all about flowers lately. I love the bright colors and different textures but I do wish Nicole had gone a little more creative and avant-garde by adding in an unexpected silhouette or pattern Maybe the co-chairs like to keep things a little more low-key?

Warner Bros. Pictures You can see Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic 2 later this year, which will follow the Owens family and their continual discovery of magic. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod co-star. I can't wait to see Nicole return to the screen after her recent stint in Lioness and Nine Perfect Strangers!

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