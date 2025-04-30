Here's Your First Look At Nicole Kidman In 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2

Nicole Kidman is back, and so is Nine Perfect Strangers! The first season of the Hulu show premiered in 2021, and I've been anxiously awaiting its return ever since. And the fact season 2 features actors from The Last of Us and The Gilded Age? Sign me up! The Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 trailer dropped on April 30, and it teases that we'll see a lot more mayhem — and maybe learn some of Masha's secrets, too.

Here's your first look at Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, and everything you need to know about the show.

Where can I watch 9 Perfect Strangers season 2? Disney/Reiner Bajo Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is coming to Hulu on May 21, 2025! In the first look at the season, we can see Murray Bartlett braving the elements. This is definitely a far cry from season 1's tropical setting. Here's the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on May 21, 2025

premieres on May 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on May 21, 2025

premieres on May 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 premieres on May 28, 2025

premieres on May 28, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on June 4, 2025

premieres on June 4, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 premieres on June 11, 2025

Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on June 18, 2025

Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on June 25, 2025

Season 2, Episode 8 premieres on July 2, 2025

What is Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 about? Disney/Reiner Bajo This time Masha Dmitrichenko is bringing the titular nine strangers to the Austrian Alps for some healing and transformation. But the longer the group follows her methods, the more they wonder if healing is actually happening. I love this photo of Christine Baranski smiling, and I hope the smile stays for at least a few episodes...

Who's in the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 cast? Disney/Reiner Bajo In addition to Nicole Kidman, we see a few new faces. The Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 cast includes: Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko: a mysterious wellness guru.

as Masha Dmitrichenko: a mysterious wellness guru. Henry Golding as Peter

as Peter Lena Olin as Helena

as Helena Annie Murphy as Imogen

as Imogen Christine Baranski as Victoria

as Victoria Lucas Englander as Martin

as Martin King Princess as Tina

as Tina Murray Bartlett as Brian

as Brian Dolly de Leon as Agnes

as Agnes Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie

as Wolfie Mark Strong as David

as David Aras Aydin as Matteo

Where is Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 filmed? Disney/Reiner Bajo Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 filmed in places like Munich and the Swiss Alps. “Swiss Alps And Crazy! Hold on tight!” Nicole told Deadline at the AFI Life Achievement Awards. The actress also teased viewers can expect "a lot more than" hot chocolate in the new episodes.

Did Nicole Kidman stay in character for Nine Perfect Strangers? Disney/Reiner Bajo Nicole Kidman didn't necessarily stay in character all the time for her role as Masha Dmitrichenko, but she did maintain the accent even when the cast wasn't filming. “I wouldn’t say she’s Method in that sense, but I think it would be harder to be in and out of the accent,” Henry Golding told Variety.

Here are 8 TV Shows To Fill The White Lotus Void In Your Life while you wait for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2!