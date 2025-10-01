This spy thriller will be your new obsession.
Nicole Kidman & Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness' Season 3 Is On Its Way! Here's When To Expect New Episodes.
Nicole Kidman is finally coming back to our screens, and not just for Practical Magic 2 OR Big Little Lies season 3 on HBO Max. Taylor Sheridan's Lioness has been renewed for season 3, which means we'll get to see the AMC queen kick butt yet again. And I can't wait. Keep reading for the full rundown on the Paramount+ show — including when I think we can expect new episodes.
Here's everything you need to know about Lioness season 3, coming to Paramount+ soon.
Is there a season 3 of The Lioness?
Yes, Lioness season 3 is coming to Paramount+ soon! The news was announced on October 1.
Where can I watch Lioness season 3?
The show will be available to stream on Paramount+.
Even though we don't have an official release date just yet, but considering there were five months between season 2's renewal and premiere, there's a good chance we'll see Lioness season 3 in the spring of 2026.
Is Zoe in season 3 of Lioness?
Paramount+
Yes, we have confirmation that both Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman will return for the third season of the show. Stay tuned for the full Lioness season 3 cast!
How many episodes are in season 2 of Lioness?
Paramount+
Lioness seasons 1 and 2 have 8 episodes each, so we can expect season 3 to have 8 episodes as well. Here's a breakdown of the season 2 episodes, which you can stream on Paramount+ now:
- Season 2 Episode 1 "Beware the Old Soldier" premiered on Paramount+ October 27, 2024
- Season 2 Episode 2 "I Love My Country" premiered on Paramount+ October 27, 2024
- Season 2 Episode 3 "Along Came a Spider" premiered on Paramount+ November 3, 2024
- Season 2 Episode 4 "Five Hundred Children" premiered on Paramount+ November 10, 2024
- Season 2 Episode 5 "Shatter the Moon" premiered on Paramount+ November 17, 2024
- Season 2 Episode 6 "2381" premiered on Paramount+ November 24, 2024
- Season 2 Episode 7 "The Devil Has Aces" premiered on Paramount+ December 1, 2024
- Season 2 Episode 8 "The Compass Points Home" premiered on Paramount+ December 8, 2024
