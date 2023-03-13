25 Spring Break Outfits To Relax In Style
Spring break feels like the first point in the year where we can let loose and embrace the new flowers, fresh breezes, and ethereal magic of spring. There are plenty of spring break destinations to visit and activities to take part in, and whether you’re hiking in the mountains or traipsing around the city, you need to pack a killer outfit while you do it.
This year’s trends are all about color, texture, and unique combos to create outfits that are pure fun. We rounded up some outfits that incorporate all of our favorite details to give you the perfect dose of spring inspo.
Spring Break Outfit Inspiration
If you want to feel comfortable but still crave more classic femininity of the coquette aesthetic, then a cute patterned cardigan is a must.
Thistrendy swimsuitis more than meets the eye. Add a tried-and-true pair of cutoffs and suddenly you have a show-stopping tank. We'll always say yes to the texture contrast between frayed denim and smooth suits.
Tee shirts are a major part of our spring break uniform. As much as we love a classic white tee, we'd like to add thisBarbie pinkoption to our suitcase STAT.
Image via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
A simple striped top and denim is a timeless combo that will look good no matter your destination. Whether you're out for a coffee shop date, an evening stroll on the beach, or a walk around your neighborhood you're sure to look fab.
Image via @alyssainthecity
If you want to play with proportions, pair some oversized clotheswith form fitting pieces — or make a statement with multiple loose silhouettes. Sweaters are a classic oversized option, and this makes for a great choice if your vacay spot is still chilly.
Image via Hải Nguyễn/Pexels
Want to wear a dress but don't wanna compromise on comfort? A thinner material feels weightless (and keeps you cool), but feminine details like flowers or trim around the neckline still elevate the look.
Speaking of dresses, if your spring break calls for something out of the ordinary, then you definitely have to check out the Airy Styles ethereal aesthetic. It'll make your vacation totally dreamy.
Image via Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
Regardless of whether you like monochromatic outfitslike radiant red look, adding texture is always a good idea. This fishnet top proves it!
Instagram Inspiration
This sophisticated blazer and corset top get a chic upgrade with a bold neon color. And if you wanna go casual? Just swap your slacks for a denim midi.
We hope that slip dresses never go out of style. A printed piece like this is a statement enough — no accessories needed.
A sleek moto jacket and straight-leg cargo denim may have similar silhouettes, but the contrast in material and color adds plenty of visual interest.
A white button down and jeans is a classic combo for a reason. But if you're looking to switch things up, opt for unique details like a lacy overlay or puffed sleeves.
If you love dressing on theme (same here!) don't be afraid to lean into spring aesthetics with a floral corset top and hair clip. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking ;).
It doesn't matter if you're wearing a midi skirt, jeans, or a dress — sneakers will go with them all (thank you, athleisure). Sneakers are a great way to play with color palettes like this romantic red and pink outfit.
If you're looking for just a hint of color, stick to neutral bases and add a colorful accessory (like a striped jacket or patterned socks). It'll draw the eye without overwhelming the whole 'fit.
Baggy button downs are the perfect layer to wear over a crop top, tank top, or bikini top. Plus, if you get hot in the afternoon, you can just tie it around your waist!
Don't feel like you have to pick one color to focus on. Make every piece visually engaging with shades that are equally bright!
Graphic tees get an upgrade when you pair them with slacks. Top it off with a rainbow bag for good measure.
If you're working with multiple patterns and silhouettes, stick to a defined color palette to keep from overwhelming the eye. We love this look — purple and green is our current color combo obsession.
Pinterest Inspiration
A striped button down gives any look a European, laidback feel, which is exactly the goal at all times IMO.
Lizzie McGuire isn't the only outfit repeater here. With a tiered, multicolored dress, you can highlight a different color to highlight every time you wear it, and nobody will know the difference!
Light, breezy pants have all the benefits of a maxi skirt mixed with all the comfort of sweatpants. We're in love.
To spice up your spring break outfit, add details in the most unexpected places. Wear tights under a maxi skirt, add colorful graphic liner, or wear a bold turtleneck underneath neutral pieces.
Overalls are a casual and comfy wardrobe staple. Walking on the beach? Cooking lunch? Reading on the porch? These work for any situation.
Biker shorts are a warm weather go-to for us, and if you want to dress them up, opt for a slick bun à la the clean girl aesthetic aesthetic and your favorite dainty jewelry.
