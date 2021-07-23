New Podcast: How Stitch Fix Got Started with Katrina Lake
How To Throw The Perfect BBQ Cookout In 3 Easy Steps

Brit + Co co-founder Anjelika Temple invites us into her backyard to share BBQ ideas that will make your next cookout a hosting success. From snack table nibbles with our favorite bold-tasting Tillamook Cheddar to a fresh twist on classic BBQ gingham decor, these tips will satisfy all of your friends and family and get you excited to entertain again. Keep scrolling to watch the full video.


Cheese Crisps Recipe

Ingredients

● 2 teaspoons olive oil
● 2 jalapeños sliced 1/4" thick, seeds removed (or keep for spicier!)
● 6 ounces Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Shredded Cheese
● 1 teaspoon oregano
● 1 teaspoon paprika
● 2 teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Toss jalapeño (2 slices) in olive oil (2 teaspoons) and place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until they're soft and starting to crisp.
3. Remove jalapeños from baking sheet and set aside.
4. Place small mounds of Tillamook Sharp Cheddar shredded cheese on the baking sheet and flatten the tops. Sprinkle each with even amounts of oregano (1teaspoon), paprika (1 teaspoon), and garlic powder (2 teaspoons), then place a jalapeño on top of each.
5. Bake in the oven for 5-7 minutes, or until your cheese is crisp and golden brown. Allow your crisps to cool on the baking sheet.

30 Easy Crock Pot Meals You Can Prep in 20 Minutes or Less

There's nothing like the slow cooker to make dinner easy, but during the week it can still be rough to get a home-cooked meal on the table. Happily, with only 20 minutes of prep required (or less!), these easy crock pot recipes make cooking practically effortless. Dump in your ingredients and a few hours later you'll be dining in style.

