Nina Dobrev & Zac Efron's Cozy Italian Vacation Has Fans In A Tizzy — See The Cute Pictures!

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have ended their engagement. The snowboarder and Vampire Diaries star got engaged in October of 2024 after starting their relationship in 2019, but sources reveal that the couple has called it quits, and I am literally in shock. Keep reading for all the details we know so far.

Here's everything you need to know about Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's breakup.

Is Nina Dobrev single? 📸 Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron in Italy pic.twitter.com/uDb5LtI1WA — Daily Nina Dobrev (@iamdobrevnews) September 20, 2025 The newly-single Nina Dobrev recently kicked back on a trip with Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller, Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merritt, and Zac Efron. The group took a yacht out to Italy and were seen jumping into the water, jet skiing, and dancing all day long. And once sunset hit, Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron were having the time of their life chatting and laughing. These two have been friends for over a decade and only time will tell whether it blossoms into something more!

Are Nina Dobrev and Shaun White together? Leon Bennett/Getty Images The split was announced on September 11, and a sources tells People that "it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another." Not only is a breakup tough (especially when you've been together for five years) but ending an engagement is a whole other level. I'm wishing these two so much peace and love! Nina Dobrev was just spotted at the September 7 premiere of Eternity at the Toronto International Film Festival without her engagement ring, so it's safe to assume the breakup happened sometime at the end of the summer.

What has Nina Dobrev said about Shaun White? Peroni We know that these two just enjoyed spending time together, and Nina revealed in a Brit + Co exclusive that one of their favorite activities was just lying in bed to watch TV. "I love Sundays because they're just so lazy. I try to do as little as possible," she told us in the spring. "I try to not put real clothes on and just be in sweatpants/pajamas all day, and I love just being at the house with the dog and my fiancé and curl up and watch — it was White Lotus every Sunday, now it's The Last of Us, so it just depends on the season. I can't even talk about [Joel's death] I'm still heartbroken!"

How long did Nina Dobrev and Shaun White date? Cindy Ord/Getty Images Nina Dobrev and Shaun White officially started dating around the end of 2019/beginning of 2020, so they dated for five years. They got engaged in October of 2024, meaning their engagement lasted 11 months. In a Get Ready With Me video on November 14, Nina Dobrev said, "I don't think I've ever been more shocked or surprised or happier in my entire life. I'm the planner in our relationship so I was shocked that Shaun pulled this off without me knowing. Every detail was absolute perfection."

How many times did Shaun White propose to Nina Dobrev? Well, Shaun White only officially proposed once, but two of his original ideas fell through.

