These 10-Minute Apple Pie Bites Are The Best Breakfast Hack
Nothing says "Hello, Fall!" quite like the sweet smell of an apple-forward recipe baking in the oven. From apple tarts and apple cider recipes to inventive concoctions like apple pie tacos — our love for the quintessential autumn flavor runs deep.
Though, with our increasingly busy schedules, we're always looking for shortcuts that allow us to prep our favorite dishes in half the time. Enter these no-bake apple pie bites. Like their namesake inspo, they're packed with delicious fall ingredients like cinnamon, vanilla, honey, and nutmeg. This recipe can also be customized to your preferences and prominently features your go-to nut butter (we like cashew butter for this) and your favorite seasonal apple variety. If you plan to go apple picking this year, be sure to set a bundle of apples aside for this super simple recipe.
Another great thing about these snackable bites? If you get an apple pie craving when it's still warm out, you can skip turning on a hot oven and get instant satisfaction by mixing up a batch of these tasty treats. Best of all, you now have an excuse to feast on your favorite fall dessert anytime of day, as these apple pie bites make for the perfect on-the-go breakfast or midday snack.
Keep reading for the step-by-step recipe, and rejoice that you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to get your apple pie fix this year.
Ingredients for No-Bake Apple Pie Bites
- 1 cup cashew butter
- 5 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 cup flaxseed meal
- 1/2 cup unflavored protein powder
- 1/2 cup dried apples, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh Honeycrisp apples, finely chopped
How To Make No-Bake Apple Pie Bites
1. Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, except for the freshly chopped apples. The mixture will be quite thick, so feel free to use your hands to get it mixed well together.
2. Scoop out the bites using a cookie scooper (about 1 and 1/2 tablespoons) and roll in the fresh chopped apple bits. Then roll the bite to form an evenly curved ball shape. Set aside on parchment paper and repeat with the remaining dough.
These apple pie bites are ready to eat as is, or you can place them in the refrigerator to firm them up a bit. The perfect fall energy snack!
Recipe development and photography by Sarah Anderson.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.