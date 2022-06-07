These Smart Ovens Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
We love cheery kitchens full of baked goods, bright colors, and smiling faces. Well, kitchens can become a lot less fun than they should be when you have to make a ton of food without a ton of time, or you have to use an appliance you don't understand. That's where smart ovens come in.
These multitasking kitchen appliances take a lot of the confusion out of cooking thanks to their multiple features. If you're looking to splurge on a new smart oven this summer (or you just want to know how they're different than a regular oven), keep scrolling for the breakdown.
Everything You Need To Know About Smart Ovens
What Are The Benefits Of Using A Smart Oven?
A smart oven isn't your typical kitchen oven. These babies have multiple functions and settings all in one, and they're more high-tech. Even if you're not a super knowledgable cook, you just have to push a button and the oven does a lot of the work for you. Depending on the oven you choose, the instructions will help you get the hang of using it.
How Are Smart Ovens Different Than Regular Ovens?
While most kitchen ovens only have regular and convention settings, the smart ovens below feature air fryer, toaster, and slow cooker settings. Plus, some of them can even connect to Wi-Fi for even more options.
Does Owning A Smart Oven Mean I'll Never Use My Regular Oven Again?
You'll definitely still get some use out of your regular ovens. A smart oven can't fit quite as many dishes, so you'll still need your traditional oven for family reunions and parties!
Our Favorite Smart Ovens
Tovala Smart Oven ($300)
Choosing this wifi-connected smart oven means you'll get groceries delivered to your door, and prepping dinner will take you under 60 seconds. It can't get better than that right? Turns out it can, because all you have to do is scan the recipe card and your food will be cooked to perfection.
Ninja® DT200 Foodi™ 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven ($200, was $249)
This large smart oven makes a great addition to any countertop. It has up to 10 times the power of a traditional convection oven *and* will get your food up to 30 percent crispier. Sounds like the perfect thing for our fried chicken.
June Smart Oven ($599+)
This 12-in-1 tabletop oven convection bakes, keeps food warm, toasts, broils, and slow cooks so you can make all your essential summer recipes without needing a bunch of different ovens.
Breville Smart Oven Pro ($280)
The Breville smart oven features 10 preset functions and an optional convection fan to cook food up to 30% faster. That will definitely come in handy for your summer cookout! The Element IQ can adjust the heating elements automatically for more even cooking.
Beelicious® Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($220, was $430)
This is a great option if you need a larger smart oven — you can fit 13 inch pans and dutch ovens up to 6 quarts, and because of the high power airflow, it doesn't require a lot of oil (if any). Plus, it comes with a cookbook for nights when you're in need of recipe inspo.
Cosori Smart Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo ($200)
If you're a multitasker, then you'll love this smart oven. It combines multiple cooking appliances, and lets you set timers, presets, and access online recipes (as well as create your own) through their VeSync app. Plus, they include an extra wire rack.
NuWave Bravo iQ360 Smart Oven ($350)
This smart oven is more than meets the eye, considering it also air fries and grills. It can hold 34 quarts, and it has four rack positions, 20 presets, and Wi-Fi connectivity that let you make adjustments from anywhere.
