Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Holiday party-approved.

5 Easy Tips That'll Save Your Lipstick From Smudging

No-Smudge Lipstick Tips
Ulta
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 22, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio
I’ve been getting super annoyed with my lipstick lately. At this point, it's safe to say we have bad blood. It simply refuses to last longer than five minutes. After that, it smudges to oblivion. The fact that it was a super pricey shade doesn’t help, either. It's not entirely my lipstick's fault for constantly fading, though. After all, I’m a major chatterbox and a relentless latte guzzler (AKA the ideal way to wipe away your last coat of lipstick). It’s exhausting to constantly reapply your lip products, especially if you’re in a situation that requires you to look as presentable as possible.

Fortunately, there's a solution to the dreaded smudging. Here are my top 5 tips to keep your lipstick as perfectly painted as possible all night long.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner

Amazon

1. Apply Lip Liner Beforehand

Here’s a step I typically skip, mostly because I'm always frantically running out the door to avoid morning traffic. Unfortunately, as a result, I deal with frustrating lipstick smudges. By applying lip liner before your lipstick, you’ll have much more pigment and longer wear, since your lip color will stick to the liner.

Hard Candy Look On Lock Setting Spray

Walmart

2. Spritz Some Finishing Spray

Finishing spray sort of works like a base primer, but instead of pre-coating your lips, you spritz it on afterwards to keep things in check. I particularly love the Look on Lock spray by Hard Candy, which does just the trick.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

Ulta

3. Lip Stain FTW

As much as I love my traditional MAC lipsticks, I find lip stains last a lot longer. My favorite is Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain. However, if you can’t find a lip stain you love, you can make your own. Add some dots of lipstick to your lips, then smudge it across them, creating a tint. Once the color sinks into your lips, it’ll stay. Then, you can finish the look with a lip gloss.

Nudescreen Lip Primer

Ulta

4. Lip Primers Change The Game

I’ve always been fond of primers since I’m no stranger to smudged makeup. Sure, there are eye primers and foundation primers, but who knew there are also lip primers? Lip primers are great because they give your lipstick something to grip to, preventing the color from wiping off. My favorite lip primer at the moment is the Nudescreen Lip Primer from Nudestix. It's only $20 and worth every penny, if you ask me!

IT Cosmetics Setting Powder

Amazon

5. Translucent Powder Saves The Day

Here’s the ultimate way to ensure your lipstick stays on for hours after your first application. First, pucker up by applying your fave lipstick. Then, simply press some translucent powder onto your lips with a tiny cosmetic brush. After removing any excess, you’re good to take the day (or night) by storm.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more beauty tips + editor-loved products!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

beauty tips lipstick lip products makeup makeup tips editecom beauty

The Latest

ariana grande glinda costumes wicked for good
Movies

You Might Have Missed This Major Ariana Grande Detail In 'Wicked: For Good'

Trader Joe's Bakery Items
Food News & Menu Updates

The 6 Best Trader Joe’s Bakery Items, According To A Sweet Tooth

gavin Casalegno wife cheyanne king
Celebrity News

'TSITP' Star Gavin Casalegno Just Posted An Emotional New Video From His Surprise Wedding

Affordable Jewelry
Shoes & Accessories

7 Affordable Jewelry Finds That Don’t Look Cheap (& Make Perfect Gifts)

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit