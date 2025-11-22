5 Easy Tips That'll Save Your Lipstick From Smudging

Fortunately, there's a solution to the dreaded smudging. Here are my top 5 tips to keep your lipstick as perfectly painted as possible all night long.

I’ve been getting super annoyed with mylately. At this point, it's safe to say we have bad blood. It simply refuses to last longer than five minutes. After that, it smudges to oblivion. The fact that it was a super pricey shade doesn’t help, either. It's not entirely my lipstick's fault for constantly fading, though. After all, I’m a major chatterbox and a relentlessguzzler (AKA the ideal way to wipe away your last coat of lipstick). It’s exhausting to constantly reapply your, especially if you’re in a situation that requires you to look as presentable as possible.

Amazon 1. Apply Lip Liner Beforehand Here’s a step I typically skip, mostly because I'm always frantically running out the door to avoid morning traffic. Unfortunately, as a result, I deal with frustrating lipstick smudges. By applying lip liner before your lipstick, you’ll have much more pigment and longer wear, since your lip color will stick to the liner.

Walmart 2. Spritz Some Finishing Spray Finishing spray sort of works like a base primer, but instead of pre-coating your lips, you spritz it on afterwards to keep things in check. I particularly love the Look on Lock spray by Hard Candy, which does just the trick.

Ulta 3. Lip Stain FTW As much as I love my traditional MAC lipsticks, I find lip stains last a lot longer. My favorite is Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain. However, if you can’t find a lip stain you love, you can make your own. Add some dots of lipstick to your lips, then smudge it across them, creating a tint. Once the color sinks into your lips, it’ll stay. Then, you can finish the look with a lip gloss.

Ulta 4. Lip Primers Change The Game I’ve always been fond of primers since I’m no stranger to smudged makeup. Sure, there are eye primers and foundation primers, but who knew there are also lip primers? Lip primers are great because they give your lipstick something to grip to, preventing the color from wiping off. My favorite lip primer at the moment is the Nudescreen Lip Primer from Nudestix. It's only $20 and worth every penny, if you ask me!

Amazon 5. Translucent Powder Saves The Day Here’s the ultimate way to ensure your lipstick stays on for hours after your first application. First, pucker up by applying your fave lipstick. Then, simply press some translucent powder onto your lips with a tiny cosmetic brush. After removing any excess, you’re good to take the day (or night) by storm.

