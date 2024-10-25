I Found The Best Drugstore Lipstick — & I Already Bought It 3x In A Row
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Move over expensive MAC haul — I've discovered the best drugstore lipstick that rivals my $20+ purchases. I love finding dupes for my beauty lovers who can't continuously drop a huge amount of money on new products that eventually expire. Since I'm 100% against using old makeup, I'd rather chat your eat off about the affordable drugstore finds I'm using consistently these days.
IMO, the best drugstore lipstick is the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lipstick! Coming from one of the OG beauty brands, it's formula was surprising because I almost expected it to fail. It sounds silly, but trying drugstore brands used to be a hit or miss before social media started demanding that all makeup products stop being subpar.
Since this lipstick passed the test, here's everything you need to know about it — including why I l keep buying it and all the other best drugstore lipsticks I love!
What is Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink used for?
Jasmine Williams
Anyone can say that their lipstick is THE BEST, but that's not always true. So, what's the tea on the Super Stay Matte Ink formula? According to the brand's notes on Amazon, here's what you can expect to this lipstick to do:
- Glide on easily because of the "unique arrow application"
- Provide a "perfectly matte" finish
- Remain "smudge-free" for up to "16 hours"
It sounds like a lot of fluff if you've never tried the formula before, so I scrolled through the comment section to see what other customers think.
What are other customers saying about it?
Most of the customer reviews I read through on Amazon are extremely thorough so here are the ones that stood out the most:
- "I am really hooked on this lipstick! It's very long wearing and it's super gentle on my lips...Let me address some common complaints among other reviewers and why I think they're wrong...Oil takes this stuff off quite easily, so do some makeup wipes...Secondly, I do agree that this product is very sticky. I have found that I can put my Mac lipgloss on over top and now it's not sticky anymore!"
- "I’ve purchased this longevity wand type lipstick a few times and I like the texture and staying power. Sometimes I put another glossy lipstick over if it seems drying however it stays very nicely for the day."
- "This is my first time purchasing this brand. When I say it last all day, it doesn't come off until you take it off! Some might see this as bothersome, but having it stay on until I need it off is the greatest thing."
- My Favorite Review: "I put it on at around 3:30 pm and fell asleep with it on cause it was a busy night, it was still on the next morning. I had to use multiple makeup remover wipes and wash my face with a good makeup remover to get it off."
My Review For Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick
Jasmine Williams
I used to be terrified of wearing 'nude' lip colors because I thought they would be too much of a contrast against my complexion, but watching a few YouTube tutorials nipped my fear in the bud. I make the 'Seductress' shade work for me by lining my lips with a dark brown liner. Once I did that, I immediately fell for the way it looks on me. It's to the point where I actually can't stop wearing lip combo — it's so easy to apply and takes less than two minutes to set!
How long does Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick last?
Before I started applying gloss over my nude lip combo, I wanted to test two very important things:
- If this matte lipstick could pass the smudge-proof test. I've tried other brands, and they haven't always stayed in place — especially when eating or drinking something — so I was skeptical.
- How long it actually lasts, smudge-proof or not. I mean, who among us hasn't gotten home after an evening out to find their lipstick basically nonexistent?
Like one of the customer reviews suggests, this lipstick has come off a little while eating things like pasta or pizza, so it's not 100% "smudge-free." Given that, I only had to reapply this lipstick once throughout an 8-hour day — which isn't a huge deal to me because it takes less than 30 seconds to reapply it. The best way I get it to stay put is by applying lip gloss and a teeny amount of setting spray over it.
Target
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lipstick
Lately, I've even been adding the Maybelline Lifter Gloss in the shade 'Stone' as a way to truly lock in the color. It highlights the 'Seductress' shade of the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lipstick which is a huge plus for me.
For less than $12, I think it's absolutely worth buying multiple times!
More Best Drugstore Lipsticks
Target
The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
When I'm in the mood for a universal red lipstick that has the best color payoff, I always turn to The Lip Bar's 'Bawse Lady.' She's a gorgeous blue-red that highlights all undertones without making anyone looked washed out.
Target
Revlon Colorstay Limitless Matte Lipstick
I discovered Revlon's Colorstay formula while browsing for a deeper lipstick for fall and it does not disappoint! It's another vegan product that has triple hyaluronic acid and upcycled cranberry extract in it so it literally feels like you're not wearing anything on your lips!
Target
Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick
The word 'Fetish' may be off-putting, but don't write this lipstick off because of the name — ha! I typically wear this when I don't want to wait for a liquid lipstick to dry. It's super velvety and also contains hyaluronic acid in it to help keep lips moisturized.
Target
Nyx Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream
Last but not least, Nyx has never let me down in the lip department before. If I'm truly shopping on a budget, I'll reach for the Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream because it glides on my lips like butter. That's not to say I know what it feels like to rub butter all over my lips, but you get what I mean! It's soft and has a gorgeous color payoff that makes me feel like it's comparable to the best lipstick I swear by.
Have you tried Maybelline's Super Stay Matte Ink lipstick before? Let us know in the comments
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
