12 At-Home Latte Recipes For An Easy (& Tasty!) Morning Pick-Me-Up

Latte Recipes
The Edgy Veg
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsMar 07, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

On today's episode of "TikTok Made Me Do It," we'll be talking about my latest obsession: at-home latte recipes! It would be funny if I weren't joking because the running joke is social media influences people to do too much. But, there are healthy things to pick up from like spending less money at Starbucks because you've become your own barista.

With the help of my Ninja Espresso machine, I've whipped up everything from a cinnamon sugar to a matcha latte, and they've been frighteningly good coming from someone who rarely drinks coffee.

Scroll to find your next at-home latte obsession aka discover the best latte recipes that'll make you place an Instacart order tonight

cinnamon sugar latte recipe

Jasmine Williams

Iced Caramel & Cinnamon Sugar Latte

This was my first successful attempt at making an at-home latte recipe and it's easily become my favorite thing to drink in the morning. A ton of trial and error was involved, but I've perfected the amount of ingredients I like to use so it's super easy to make.

Ingredients:

3 Teaspoons Cinnamon Sugar

2-3 Teaspoons of Nescafé Gold Espresso Blonde, Instant Coffee

Ghiradelli Premium Caramel Sauce

Caramel Syrup (any brand works!)

Unsweetened Original Almond Milk (I Prefer Silk)

A mini hand frother (if you don't have an espresso machine at home)

Ice

Steps:

  1. Drizzle caramel sauce in your glass of choice and add ice to it.
  2. Using a separate, smaller cup, scoop in cinnamon sugar and Nescafe' Gold Espresso Blonde. Pour in a small amount of unsweetened almond milk and use a handheld frother to mix them together. Set aside once done.
  3. Take the same unsweetened almond milk and pour in a few oz. to the glass you drizzled caramel sauce in.
  4. Pour your cinnamon sugar, milk and, Nescafé Gold Espresso Blonde mixture into it.
  5. Enjoy!
Strawberry Latte

Jasmine Williams

Strawberry & Caramel Latte

Does strawberry and caramel really go together? If you ask this delicious latte, they do! I actually used the same ingredients from my Caramel & Cinnamon Sugar Latte outside of using strawberry syrup instead of caramel! The only tip I have is to avoid being heavy-handed with how much you use because it can be unbearable sweet if you're not eyeing it. Two pumps at the most should do the trick!

Iced Peach Lemonade Matcha Latte

Half Baked Harvest

Iced Peach Lemonade Matcha Latte

Summer's only a few months away so it's time to start thinking about easy-going latte recipes that don't feel like you're preparing for a long, harsh winter. This recipe is perfect because it features two unlikely components — peach and lemonade — that sweeten its overall deal! Yum! (via Half Baked Harvest)

Homemade Nutella Mocha Latte

The Girl on Bloor

Homemade Nutella Mocha Latte

Your eyes aren't deceiving you — nutella is one of the ingredients in this yummy latte. It's almost replaced my love for hot chocolate which says a lot because no chocolatey drinks ever tasted this good to me before. Plus, the coconut whipped cream really completes the flavor profile! (via The Girl on Bloor)

P.S. It's a sweet drink so make sure you're prepared!

Averie Cooks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Who am I to tell you pumpkin spice season is over? It's your kitchen so you get to make the rules and if that means you want to make this latte for the rest of 2025, I won't judge you. Don't be surprised if your roommates or partner ask if they get a cup because this easy recipe is delicious, and only takes 5 minutes to make! (via Averie Cooks)

Iced Lavender Matcha Latte

Earthly Provisions

Iced Lavender Matcha Latte

You can never make too many matcha recipes because there's so many ways to have fun with them! For example, this one calls for lavender syrup which blends together with the oat milk and matcha powder you'll also be mixing together. (via Earthly Provisions)

Golden Milk Turmeric Latte

Feel Good Foodie

Golden Milk Turmeric Latte

I highly recommend that you drink this latte recipe during golden hour in the morning. You'll love feeling the soothing milk turmeric as it gently warms your insides. (via Feel Good Foodie)

P.S. You may think you don't need to add cinnamon on top, but it adds an extra layer of warmth that's sometimes needed to prepare you for the day.

Biscoff Latte

The Edgy Veg

Biscoff Latte

Cookie lattes are trending on TikTok, but I can see why. They're comforting without making you feel like you're drinking something seasonal. For instance, this vegan Biscoff Latte calls for actual biscoff spread or any cookie butter of your choosing. As fancy as that sounds, it only takes five minutes to make this tasty drink! (via The Edgy Veg)

Coconut Turmeric Latte

The Endless Meal

Coconut Turmeric Latte

Not only is flu season still here, now we're moving into allergy territory. But you know what combats both? This yummy coconut turmeric drink I didn't expect to like. It has all the makings of a typical latte, but the addition of black pepper kicks things up a notch. (via The Endless Meal)

Magical No-Coffee Cacao Collagen Latte

Rachl Mansfield

Magical No-Coffee Cacao Collagen Latte

This recipe's for anyone who's not the biggest fan of coffee. I've since learned that you don't actually need it to make a great latte which may be surprising. All you need is a little blend, hot water, cacao powder, collagen peptides, and dates. Yes, the fruit. (via Rachl Mansfield)

\u200bHomemade Iced Chai Latte

Munching with Mariyah

Homemade Iced Chai Latte

Look, it's another chai latte recipe! It seems like there's only one way to make it, but it's not! You can make a "hot" one or opt for a iced version like this! IMO it's much lighter than other lattes I've drank and doesn't have a weird aftertaste. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Gingerbread Chai Br\u00fbl\u00e9e Latte

Half Baked Harvest

Gingerbread Chai Brûlée Latte

This recipe has Christmas drizzled and mixed all over it, but I don't mind. Like my mom loves to tell me, everyday's a gift so we should treat it like one.

It's the perfect drink to lift your spirits if you've been having a rough work week because the maple syrup, ginger, star anise, and chai tea will instantly put a smile on your face. If you think I'm bluffing, make it at home one time and tell me if you don't chuckle at least once! (via Half Baked Harvest)

Follow us on Pinterest for more fun drink recipes!

