Noah and Joanne are back!

Meet The 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Cast (Including 4 New Cast Members)

nobody wants this season 2 cast
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Netflix fans immediately fell in love with Nobody Wants This as Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) fell for each other. The best news is that the series was renewed for a season 2, which means we'll get to see all our favorites characters again — and some brand new additions.

Before new episodes drop on Netflix, here's everyone in the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast.

1. Kristen Bell as Joanne

kristen bell as joanne in nobody wants this

Netflix

Frozen and Gossip Girl star Kristen Bell returns as loud and passionate podcast host Joanne.

2. Adam Brody as Noah

adam brody as noah

Adam Rose/Netflix

And we'll see the handsome and swoon-worthy Adam Brody as Noah (thank goodness).

3. Justine Lupe as Morgan

justine lupe as morgan

Adam Rose/Netflix

The Nobody Wants This season 2 cast also includes Justine Lupe as fan favorite character Morgan.

4. Timothy Simons as Sasha

Timothy Simons as Sasha in nobody wants this season 2

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Noah's brother Sasha will once again be played by Timothy Simons.

5. Jackie Tohn as Esther

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Jackie Tohn returns as Sasha's wife Esther.

7. Leighton Meester as Abby

leighton meester nobody wants this season 2

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

A new addition to the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast is Adam's IRL wife Leighton Meester! She'll guest star as Abby, Joanne's middle school nemesis.

8. Miles Fowler as Lenny

miles fowler as lenny

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

Miles Fowler also joins the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast as Lenny, one of the players on Noah's basketball team who gets set up with Morgan.

9. Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Hopper Stone/Netflix

Michael Hitchcock comes back for Nobody Wants This season 2 as Joanne and Morgan's dad Henry.

10. Stephanie Faracy as Lynne

stephanie faracay as lynne

Adam Rose/Netflix

And Stephanie Faracay returns as their mom Lynne!

11. Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

We'll also once again see Paul Ben-Victor as Sasha and Noah's dad Ilan.

12. Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

And Tovah Felshuh as their mother Bina.

13. Sherry Cola as Ashley

Sherry Cola as Ashley nobody wants this season 2 cast

Adam Rose/Netflix

Sherry Cola returns to the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast as Ashley, Joanne's BFF and podcast agent.

14. Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah

Alex Karpovsky

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works

Alex Karpovsky is joining the show as Big Noah, an incredibly confident rabbi as Noah's temple.

15. Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy

Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

We'll also meet Arian Moayed's charming Dr. Andy, a psychotherapist who could be just right for Morgan.

