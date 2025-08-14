Okay, we already know that Nobody Wants This season 2 is on its way, and that it's going to feature a new love interest for Morgan (bye bye Sasha!), and on March 7, Netflix gave us a brand new piece of info: a release date! And Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody are getting cozy — not that I'm surprised. Here's everything we know about the new season, from first looks to release dates!

Here's what we know about Nobody Wants This season 2 — including the exciting release date!

Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody are back as Joanne and Noah! Netflix Nobody Wants This is in production as of March 7, 2025 — and new episodes are set to premiere on Netflix this year! Two seasons in two years? We are so back. In the first production image from season 2, Joanne and Noah are lying on the couch with Noah's arm wrapped around Joanne. Joanne's wearing a navy and red jacket while Noah's opted for a dark gray hoodie. Cozy!

Is there any season 2 of Nobody Wants This? Erin Simkin/Netflix Yes, Nobody Wants This season 2 was renewed in October of 2024. “Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," creator and executive producer Erin Foster said in a statement. "The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed." Executive producer and showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan added that the rom-com TV show "is such a unique and beautiful show and I am already having the best time working on it.” We've had a blast watching it — and I know viewers are going to enjoy all the new episodes.

Where can I watch Nobody Wants This season 2? Erin Simkin/Netflix Nobody Wants This season 2 drops on October 23, 2025! BRB while we set an official countdown!!!!

What is Nobody Wants This season 2 about? Erin Simkin/Netflix After deciding to give their relationship a try Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) are faced with the reality of how different their lives truly are. The obstacles that threaten their future together are very real, but "the challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them," says the official Netflix synopsis.

Who's in the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast? Erin Simkin/Netflix Nobody Wants This season 2 will see all your favorites return to the Netflix show, and some new faces! Kristen Bell as Joanne

as Joanne Adam Brody as Noah

as Noah Justine Lupe as Morgan

as Morgan Timothy Simons as Sasha

as Sasha Sherry Cola as Ashley

as Ashley Leighton Meester as Abby

as Abby Jackie Tohn as Esther

as Esther Shiloh Bearman as Miriam

as Miriam Emily Arlook as Rebecca

as Rebecca Stephanie Faracy as Lynn

as Lynn Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

as Bina Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

as Ilan Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy

as Dr. Andy Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah

as Big Noah Miles Fowler as Lenny

How many episodes does Nobody Wants This season 2 have? Erin Simkin/Netflix Nobody Wants This season 2 will feature 10 episodes that are 30 minutes each: Season 2, Episode 1 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 9 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 10 will be available on Netflix October 23, 2025

Where is Nobody Wants This season 2 filming? Erin Simkin/Netflix Season 2 filmed in Los Angeles, California, where they filmed season 1.

Here's the first 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 set leak. View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) The new BTS photos of Nobody Wants This season 2 possible revealed a huge idea about when we'll see Joanne and Noah on our screens again. The second picture of Adam Brody looks alarming, but the third still shows a little bit of blood by his mouth. In our opinion, it looks like he's wearing a costume while filming because the sixth photo shows Justine Lupe wearing something that feels very Julia Roberts-esque via Pretty Woman. The second comment on Deux Moi's Instagram post says, "oh so this is 100% coming out in the fall" while follow-up statements like "So, will it be a Halloween release or a Purim release? October or March?! We need to know now" and "Ty for the spoiler alert! 🚨 so appreciative ❤️❤️" seem to agree on a potential fall release date. Crossing our fingers Nobody Wants This will be back between September and November!

Check out 11 Romance TV Shows You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now for what to watch this weekend.

This post has been updated.