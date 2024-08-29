I’m Swooning Over The Trailer For Kristen Bell & Adam Brody’s Rom-Com TV Show 'Nobody Wants This'
With Gossip Girl, The OC, Gilmore Girls, and Veronica Mars under their belts, it goes without saying that Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are teen drama royalty. I want to watch everything they're in — which is ironic considering their new Netflix TV show is called Nobody Wants This! The rom-com series was announced at the NYC Netflix Upfront presentation on May 15 and the fall premiere date simply cannot come soon enough. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new TV show, and check out the Nobody Wants This trailer, too!
What is Nobody Wants This about?
Nobody Wants This follows agnostic podcast host Joanne and rabbi Noah, who are immediately drawn to each other when they meet at a party. But the pair has to navigate their worldviews, and their chaotic families on their path to love. Both Kristen and Adam are so witty and hilarious that this is going to be a TV show you'll immediately want to rewatch as soon as it's over.
Creator Erin Foster revealed to Netflix's TUDUM that “this show really represents how I view love now, which is so different than how I viewed it before,” she says. “Being in a really beautiful, healthy, fun relationship, it made me soften some of my cynicism.”
When is Nobody Wants This coming out?
Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody's new TV show Nobody Wants This hits Netflix September 26, 2024.
Who's in the Nobody Wants This cast?
Nobody Wants This features Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, and Emily Arlook.
Is Kristen Bell's new TV show based on a true story?
Yes, Nobody Wants This is inspired by Creator, Co-Showrunner, and Executive Producer Erin Foster! “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy," she tells TUDUM. "But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable (there’s nothing to complain about). So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard. Nobody Wants This, but we do, and that’s all that matters.”
How many episodes does Nobody Wants This have?
The new rom-com TV show will have 10 episodes that are 30-minutes each.
