Adam Brody Just Gave A Surprising Update On 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

You've seen Adam Brody in The O.C. You've seen Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. But you've never seen him like this. In his new Super Bowl commercial with Pringles, the actor and all-around heartthrob recruits the most unlikely of suspects to help replenish his Big Game snacks: mustaches. Yep, you read that right so I'll let it hang in the air for a moment longer. We talked to the actor about his favorite Super Bowl snacks and the one thing he's excited for in Nobody Wants This season 2.

Here's what Adam Brody had to say about Pringles and Nobody Wants This (two of the most important things in my life, TBH).

Of course, the most pressing question I have after watching this ad is whether we'll see Adam grow a mustache? "Yes," he tells Brit + Co over email. "When time permits, a mustache will be grown." Victory! Now while the Pringles logo is incredibly recognizable, nothing's as tasty as their variety of flavors (while I'm a sour cream and onion gal, Adam prefers the original flavor), nor as fun as putting two chips in your mouth to make a duck beak. And considering Adam also adds his favorite Super Bowl snack is "fistfuls of guacamole," now I'm also craving a Pringles and guac combo. What can I say? I'm feeling adventurous.

Pringles While Adam Brody's Pringles ad has instantly become an iconic Super Bowl commercial, fans everywhere are excited to see him onscreen again as Noah in Nobody Wants This season 2. And even though he "can’t say" what he's excited about in the upcoming episodes "because I literally don’t know," the actor does admit he's most excited for "the high jinks that I am sure will ensue." Until then, I'll just be rewatching season 1 and continuing my first-watch of The O.C. — and maybe just maybe daydreaming about what Noah and Seth Cohen might do if they ever met? Unfortunately, this is a reunion Adam's not too sure about: "That’s too much Adam Brody for my taste."

Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!



This post has been updated.