Celebrate National Noodle Day With $5 Bowls From Noodles & Company All. Day. Long.
If you’re a carb fiend like me, you’ll be absolutely delighted to hear about this one-day deal from Noodles & Company. In celebration of National Noodle Day on October 6 (yep, it’s a real holiday), the chain is serving up their delectable noodle bowls for only $5 all day long. Read on for how to take advantage of perhaps the cheapest mealyou’ll eat all week, plus some extra offers on your *favorite* food group – noodles!
If you want to chow down on a hearty (and often cheesy!) meal at the end of your week, you’ll need to be a Noodles & Company rewards member. The $5 bowl offer is exclusive to members only – but don’t fret, it’s super easy to sign up, and it really pays off to be a member.
You can sign up for Noodles & Company rewards via the Noodles mobile app, or on noodles.com. It’s free, plus you’ll receive a complimentary regular-sized entrée after your first purchase! This rewards access also grants you easy access to pickup and delivery services for all those noodles-on-demand needs.
In case you were hesitant about signing up for Noodle rewards, I promise it’s *so* worth it. There are more deals coming your way that will last throughout the entire month of October! Rewards members can continue to enjoy these offers on yummy dishes:
- October 13-15: 20% off classic and stuffed pasta entrees
- October 20-22: 20% off LEANguini and Asian noodle bowls
- October 27-29: 20% off World Famous Macs and all Zoodle dishes
The $5 bowl offer for National Noodle Day is valid just one time per reward members on October 6, 2023 only, and proteins, add-ons, and customizations to the bowl are not included in the promotion. Exclusions to the offer include the chain’s new Chicken Parmesan, soups, salads, and the $10 Mac & Cheese meal deal.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.