16 Easy Asian Noodle Recipes To Expand Your Cooking Horizons
We all have that go-to Asian dish when it comes to ordering takeout. For me, it's always a spicy Pad Kee Mao with tofu. Relying on your favorite neighborhood spot for dinner is easy, but what if we told you cooking at home could be even easier? These Asian noodle recipes are here to prove that you don't need to be a star chef to craft your ride-or-die bites. Scroll for 16 easy recipes packed with veggies and protein that you can whip up any night of the week!
Spicy Drunken Noodles
Thai chiles heat things up in this noodle dish. It's super easy to customize this meal, too, with your choice of veggies and protein! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Peanut Satay Noodles
You can throw all of the veggies you have on-hand into this noodle recipe for an effortless dinner. Whether it's edamame or broccoli, the additions pair swimmingly with the homemade peanut sauce. (via Two Spoons)
Ginger Lime Cold Noodle Salad
Each forkful of this cold noodle salad supplies a hefty crunch, suitable for those summer days when you just want to cool off. (via Chef Bai)
Carrot Noodles with Thai Peanut Sauce
Carrot-based noodles (if zoodles are a thing, certainly coodles can be, too?) replace regular vermicelli or udon ones in this easy Asian noodle recipe. They turn out to brighten up the dish, instead of weighing it down. (via The Endless Meal)
Easy Sesame Peanut Tahini Noodles with Halloumi
Enjoy this Asian noodle meal knowing that it's fully gluten-free. Halloumi adds some deserved cheesy and salty flavor elements to fistfuls of satisfying umami-infused noodles. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Peanut Soba Noodle Salad
This chilled noodle salad recipe will become an overnight sensation in your household. It's packed with nourishing vegetables and drizzled in a truly addictive peanut sauce. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Hakka Noodles with Shrimp
Nests of egg noodles form the base of this tasty noodle recipe. For stir fry toppings, basically any veggie will fit right in with this dish's spice. (via Signature Concoctions)
Garlic Chili Oil Noodles
This recipe allows you to chef up your own chili garlic sauce. Umami flavors for the win! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Pad Kee Mao
This Pad Kee Mao noodle recipe beats takeout any day. The best part about making this dish at home is you have the power to control your desired spice level. I love a 4 out of 5! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Kimchi Udon Noodles
Kimchi brings mouthwatering fermented notes to udon noodles and forms a cozy meal altogether! (via Live Eat Learn)
Vegan Peanut Noodles
Add some air-fried tofu or any other protein of your choice to these vegan noodles. No matter what you choose, your addition will get smothered in a mind-blowingly delicious peanut sauce. (via Veggie Society)
Garlic Sesame Noodles
Get excited, because these garlicky noodles are all said and done in a matter of 30 minutes. Weeknights are saved! (via This Wife Cooks)
Vegan Udon Noodle Soup
Udon noodles are the best because they're thick in size and balanced in texture. In this easy Asian noodle recipe, they shine among handfuls of spinach, carrot, and mushrooms of your choice. (via Gastroplant)
Vegan Sweet & Peppery Oriental Noodles
You only need 10 accessible ingredients to form this noodle dish! Though they taste amazing alone, the noodles also pair well with seared tofu, broccoli, and pickled ginger. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Easy Instant Pot Soba Noodles
The Instant Pot makes this recipe even more seamless. The noodles soak up a flavorful mixture of white wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce, garlic, and sriracha. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Asian Veggie Noodle Bowl with Grilled Steak
If you've ever dreamed of eating the rainbow, now's your chance. This easy noodle bowl recipe adds mounds of colorful veggies atop a bed of vermicelli and steak. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Lead image via Live Eat Learn
