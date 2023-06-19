The 5 Instant Ramen Hacks You *Need* To Know For An Insanely Quick + Easy Meal
Instant ramen, a plastic-wrapped snack once dull and uninspiring, can be *effortlessly* transformed into a satisfying feast in fewer steps than you may think. You can seriously amp up the excitement (beyond that lousy seasoning packet) using a medley of vibrant veggies, adding protein, or tossing in a few pantry staples you already have on-hand. These 5 ingenious instant ramen hacks from YouTuber Lisa Nguyen turn the beloved squiggly noodles into a fun food adventure, proving that even the most basic ingredients can create culinary magic.
1. Add any leftover proteins you have on-hand to your ramen.
First, level up your instant ramen by adding a protein source. Whether it's grilled chicken, sautéed shrimp, or savory tofu, these proteins rebuild your bowl into a more filling meal. With each flavorful bite, you'll savor the perfect balance of noodles and nourishment – perfect for a work lunch, or lazy dinner. Because we all know that the noodles alone won't last you long.
2. Throw in some charred veggies.
Injecting your instant ramen with cooked veggies ups the overall color and nutrients, making for a more rewarding dish. Consider sprinkling crunchy bell peppers, zesty green onions, or shredded carrots atop the bed of noodles – this quick and easy step creates *such* a harmonious (and unforgettable!) blend of flavors, that you won't want to make ramen any other way.
3. Make a ramen grilled cheese sandwich.
Instant ramen is surprisingly bangin' when paired with cheese. Each one complements the other both in taste and texture, too. With this grilled cheese instant ramen hack, the chewy noodles meet a layer of ooey-gooey cheese for a *most* satisfying mouthful. Just pile on the cooked noodles and cheese of your choice! Oftentimes, the saltiness of the cheese can help balance out the umami notes of the ramen, and from there, you're immersed in a total flavor heaven.
4. Add a spoonful of peanut butter to the broth.
A sweet and spicy flavor combo is always killer, and this step to spice up your instant ramen is exact proof. Peanut butter adds a distinct richness to ramen broth, enhancing the overall complexity of the noodle meal. Some of us simply like it fancier, which is why this hack is *perfect* for elevating ramen in a pinch. Lisa Nguyen also backs this method since the PB makes the broth a little thicker, enhancing each and every bite you take.
5. Fry up some eggs and SPAM to top everything off.
Egg and Spam are *arguably* the yummiest ramen add-ons ever. The meaty texture of Spam provides a satisfying contrast to soft ramen noodles, all while highlighting superb saltiness. Eggs are not only a good source of protein to add to your instant ramen, but the textures they bring create a playful bowl. Get creative with preparing your ramen eggs in different ways for maximum enjoyment!
