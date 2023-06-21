K-pop Fan Or Not You’re Bound To Love This Japchae (Korean Stir-Fry) Recipe
Korean culture continues to become more prevalent around the world. This not only includes the cosmetics industry with its 10-step skincare routine or K-pop artists like EXO, BTS, or Stray Kids, but also all the culinary delights that Korean cuisine brings. And today, we're talking about Japchae. The reason I love Japchae — and you will too — is that it's pretty easy to make once you're done with the prep work, and you can definitely make it in advance and store it (properly) for a day or two. The beauty of Japchae lies not only in its rich flavors but also in its simple preparation. Get ready to enjoy the authentic taste of Korea with each forkful of this irresistible Japchae (Korean Stir-Fried Noodles) recipe from Just One Cookbook.
Everything You Should Know About Japchae
Image via Just One Cookbook
Originally prepared as a royal dish, Japchae, which translates as mixed vegetables, has evolved over time to become a staple in Korean households and an essential part of celebratory feasts and special occasions. Today, Japchae is enjoyed by people of all ages and is a versatile dish that can be served as a main course, a side dish, or even as a filling for Korean-style wraps.
Dangmyeon, or glass noodles, are an integral component of Japchae. Don't make the mistake of substituting it with other types of glass noodles, as it changes the dish completely. These Korean noodles are naturally fat-free and low in calories, making them a healthy choice for noodle lovers.
You can eat it hot, at room temperature, or even cold. It makes a great on-the-go lunch, as the noodles don't get soggy!
Japchae Korean Stir-Fried Noodles Recipe Ingredients:
Image via Just One Cookbook
- Korean sweet potato glass noodles (dangmyeon)
- Vegetables (onion, carrots, bell peppers, and spinach)
- Shiitake mushrooms
- Eggs
- Protein (beef, seafood, tofu, or more shiitake mushrooms)
- Roasted sesame oil
- Japchae sauce (Korean soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, sesame seeds, garlic, and black pepper)
Japchae Korean Stir Fry Recipe Steps:
Just One Cookbook
1. Cut all the ingredients into thin strips
It's crucial to slice the ingredients uniformly so they blend seamlessly with the long noodles. This ensures that when you take a bite, the vegetables, eggs, and meat will adhere to the noodles, creating a harmonious medley of flavors.
2. Cook each ingredient separately through stir-frying, blanching, or other appropriate methods
As each ingredient has its own unique texture and cooking time, it's essential to treat them individually. Stir-frying them all together in one pan would result in inconsistent textures, with some vegetables becoming wilted before others are properly cooked. By cooking them separately, we can maintain the vibrant color hue of each ingredient.
3. Combine all the prepared ingredients
Once everything is cooked and ready, transfer them to a spacious platter or bowl. Begin by pouring the sauce over the noodles, allowing them to absorb the delightful flavors. After the noodles are well-coated, it's time to mix everything together and then get ready to get hooked to the Korean cuisine.
Header image via Just One Cookbook