A well-rounded fall wardrobe really comes down to a handful of hardworking essentials: a comfortable sneaker for everyday errands, a versatile bootie that pairs with everything from jeans to dresses (a waterproof one to boot!), a statement tall boot for cooler days, a polished flat for the office or weekend brunch, and a supportive athletic shoe to keep you moving all season long. The best part? You don’t have to pay full price to build out your lineup. Nordstrom is having an amazing shoe sale right now, making it the perfect moment to stock up on the styles you’ll reach for again and again.

Shop these Nordstrom shoes on sale right now!

Nordstrom Rothy's The Bow Point II Finished with a dainty, feminine bow and a comfortable pointed toe, these sustainably crafted flats add a touch of effortless charm and polish to your autumn weekday outfits.

Nordstrom On Cloudzone Sneaker ($78, was $150) For weekend errands, long walks through crisp morning air, or travel days, these supportive sneakers deliver high-performance cushioning with a sleek athletic aesthetic that looks just as good off the clock.

Nordstrom Tina Bootie ($55, was $170) A gorgeous statement bootie at an unbeatable markdown. With a flattering silhouette that elevates everything in your closet, these are the ultimate finishing touch for fall dinners and weekend outings.

Nordstrom Rothy's The Double Bit Driver ($78, was $195) Crafted with Rothy's signature sustainable comfort, these chic driving loafers feature a sophisticated hardware detail that brings instant polish to transitional weather outfits. They're lightweight, endlessly flexible, and made for life on the go.

Nordstrom Adidas Handball Spezial Sneaker ($67, was $120) Retro court style meets everyday wearability in these iconic low-profile sneakers. Featuring rich textures and vintage-inspired colorways, they’re the easiest way to give your favorite denim-and-tee uniform an effortless, street-savvy upgrade for autumn.

Nordstrom Sperry Saltwater Waterproof Duck Chelsea Boot Meet your ultimate rainy-day MVP. This hybrid Chelsea boot combines a fully waterproof duck shell with a cozy microfleece lining and a siped lug sole, keeping your feet dry, warm, and sure-footed through every puddle and drizzle.

Nordstrom Børn Harding Knee High Boot ($160, was $270) Sleek, polished, and surprisingly lightweight, this knee-high boot is built on a cloud-like memory foam footbed that lets you stride through fall in total comfort. Style them over skinny jeans or pair them with your favorite flowy midi dress.

Nordstrom Børn Camden Bootie An absolute anchor for your autumn wardrobe, this versatile ankle bootie brings effortless everyday polish to everything from tailored trousers to casual weekend denim.

Nordstrom La Canadienne Salma City Dry Waterproof Chelsea Boot ($282, was $525) Handcrafted in Italy from premium waterproof leather, these rugged yet refined Chelsea boots feature breathable microfiber linings and memory foam cushioning. They are a true investment in weatherproof luxury that will last for seasons.

Nordstrom HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite Sneaker ($115, was $180) Engineered for rugged terrain yet sleek enough for everyday wear, this lightweight sneaker delivers exceptional traction and plush underfoot comfort for all your outdoor autumn adventures.

Nordstrom Tory Burch Ladybug Sneaker ($138, was $288) Elevate your sneaker rotation with signature Tory Burch branding and mixed-texture panels. This low-profile design strikes the perfect balance between upscale style and laid-back comfort.



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This post has been updated.