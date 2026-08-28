I love a good bargain and find myself spending less and less on clothes. A few trendy fall staples added to a wardrobe of comfy classics usually does the trick, which is exactly what makes Marshall's so appealing. They offer great designers and the latest trends at a discount. While combing through the racks can be a deal breaker for some, we've curated the fall fashion finds you'll want to wear all season long. From cozy sweaters and light jackets to chic accessories, here are the absolute best pieces to refresh your wardrobe right now.

Check out these favorites from Marshall's new fall fashion drop!

Marshall's JASON WU Cashmere Relaxed Crew Neck Sweater Cozy cashmere sweaters in rich hues are ideal for building a cold-weather capsule wardrobe. Wrap yourself in this JASON WU Cashmere Relaxed Crew Neck Sweater for a fraction of the cost of standard retail luxury pieces.

Marshall's TASH & SOPHIE Made In USA Lace Trim Skirt Make this pull-on skirt your go-to this fall with cozy sweaters, basic tees, and layering camis. It's going fast!

Marshall's NATION Aria Ruffle Top Delicate ruffles add a touch of romance and dimension to this top, making it an easy layering piece under cozy cardigans or structured jackets. Perfect for work or fall party season!

Marshall's EILEEN FISHER Plus Quilted Jacket This barn coat is the ultimate autumn throw-on-and-go jacket that instantly anchors your weekend wardrobe. We love this quilted number. Farm visits here we come!

Marshall's BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Suede Lue Choked Up Ballerina Flats A low heel meets a delicate strap for an elegant, polished flat that transitions smoothly from late-summer outfits into crisp autumn days.

Marshall's NVLT Funnel Neck Felt Jacket Funnel necks are the trend of the season. Why? Because it offers a sleek, architectural silhouette that instantly dresses up denim or tailored trousers when the temperature drops.

Marshall's DASH Twill Maxi Skirt A sturdy twill fabric gives this maxi skirt enough structure for cooler weather while keeping your seasonal wardrobe breezy and versatile.

Marshall's HUDSON High Rise Barrel Leg Pants These are a must for this fall's wardrobe. Embrace the silhouette of the season with a curved leg that looks modern, edgy, and surprisingly comfortable for all-day wear.

Marshall's MARGOT Suede Kaye Large Bucket Bag Rich textured suede and a roomy interior make this bucket bag the ultimate carryall for work commutes and weekend errand runs alike. You'll use it for years to come!

Marshall's J.O.A. High Waist Front Tie Wide Leg Cropped Denim Pants A playful front-tie waist and cropped wide-leg cut give these jeans a distinct vintage flair that pairs perfectly with your ballerina sneakers or favorite ankle boots.

Marshall's FABRIZIO CHINI Made In Italy Suede High Shaft Boots Crafted in Italy, these buttery suede boots deliver high-end luxury and timeless appeal to anchor your favorite fall midi skirts and dresses.

Marshall's BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Suede Prudy Ballerina Sneakers The sporty sneaker silhouette gets an elevated update in soft suede, offering a comfortable yet chic option for busy days on your feet.

Marshall's J.O.A. Wide Leg Cropped Overalls A fun, unexpected twist on classic denim, these cropped overalls look cute and cool layered over simple tees or fitted knitwear.

Marshall's TOMMY HILFIGER Cropped Belted Trench Coat No fall wardrobe is complete without this classic staple. A cropped trench makes any outfit feel more polished, whether you're dressing it up for the office or throwing it over casual denim.

Marshall's BLANK NYC Barrel Jeans Barrel jeans are having a major moment for fall and look flattering on every body type. This pair gives you that designer silhouette without the luxe price tag.

Marshall's TOMS Suede Trvl Lite Retro Sneakers Bring a vintage athletic vibe to your daily rotation with lightweight, cushioned retro sneakers designed for all-day exploring.

Marshall's BOD & CHRISTENSEN Leather Molly Skirt Supple leather brings instant edge and texture to your outfit, making this skirt a standout piece for autumn date nights and outings.

Marshall's MADEWELL Leather Large Caning Tote Madewell has the best bags and now you can get one at a discount. IIntricate woven leather detailing gives this spacious tote a rich, artisanal look with plenty of room for all your daily essentials.

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