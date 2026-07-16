Ella Bright is teaming up with Rare Beauty for a brand new blush campaign — and if some of the steamy scenes from the hit Prime Video show Off-Campus made you blush, you're not alone. I blushed just seeing some edits on TikTok...so it makes total sense to bring literal, actual blush into the conversation.

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020, and pretty instantly shook up the makeup industry, and their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is some of the best on the market. So it's no surprise that their first brand ambassador would be someone who loves the product!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the brand new Rare Beauty 'Made You Blush' campaign starring Ella Bright!

Ella Bright loves Rare Beauty as much as we love 'Off-Campus'. Rare Beauty Ella Bright has a pretty natural (and pretty gorgeous) flush, but if Gen Z and Gen Alpha love anything, it's extra blusher ;). “I'm so excited to announce my partnership with Rare Beauty as the new face of the new 'Made You Blush' campaign!" she says in a press release. "I’ve been a massive fan of the brand for years, and their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has always been a favorite in my makeup routine. Furthermore, I really admire Rare Beauty's dedication to mental health initiatives, which is why this project means so much to me.”

And here is one Brit + Co editor's favorite Rare Beauty blush combo. Rare Beauty I use Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush literally every day, and my perfect blush recipe is as follows: a mix of Joy and Virtue, plus a dot of the Transcend Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight! This mix provides such a healthy glow that makes me actually feel beautiful. Plus, now that I've finally figured out I love peachy blushes, this color combo looks way more natural than a muted mauve or bright pink. Thank you Selena!

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