If you've already binge watched Off-Campus, and can hardly wait for season 2, then I have good news for you: there are literally so many Off-Campus books by Elle Kennedy that you can read next! This hockey series totally reminds me of One Tree Hill with the sports x romance x family x chosen family of it all, and I have no doubt this will be Prime's next hit. Although fair warning: it's pretty spicy, so keep that in mind if your littles want to partake!

Here's the breakdown of Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus series, Campus Diaries series, and her new book Love Song. Stream the show on Prime Video now.

The Deal Amazon The Deal is the Off-Campus book season 1 of the show is based off of. Briar U brainiac Hannah and hockey star Garrett strike up a pretty simple deal: Hannah will tutor Garrett in exchange for making her crush jealous. But in the midst of all the fake dating, it doesn't take long for real feelings to develop.

The Mistake Amazon After John Logan meets Grace Ivers, he ends up pushing her away in a single moment. Now he has until graduation to prove that he's worth a second chance. We already know that John Logan is played by Antonio Cipriano in the show, but India Fowler just joined the cast as Grace!

The Score Amazon Allie Hayes has new clue what she's doing after graduation, especially after getting her heart broken. But Dean Di Laurentis is intent on getting more than a one night stand — but when a tragedy strikes, Dean realizes he might need some love after all. Allie and Dean (played by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla) definitely have the best chemistry in the whole show, so I have no doubt fans will eat their season up.

The Goal Amazon John Tucker is definitely the heart of the Briar U hockey team, and is a total team player. But he's determined to carry more than his fair share after he becomes a dad. But Sabrina James isn't sure she wants his help — and Tucker will do anything to change her mind.

The Legacy Amazon Three years after the Off-Campus characters graduate from college, everything about their lives is about to change. This novel (made up of a four novellas) includes a wedding, an elopement, a surprise pregnancy, and a proposal. Can you guess who's who?

The Graham Effect Amazon All Gigi Graham wants is to be a professional women's hockey player — and win Olympic gold, of course. To do that, she just needs help from Briar U's new hockey co-captain Luke Ryder. Luke has his own problems (including his team hating each other and making a horrible first impression on Garrett Graham). No, naturally Luke and Gigi can help each other out...if they can get past their super distracting chemistry.

The Dixon Rule Amazon Diana Dixon is so over Shane Lindley, especially since he's determined to sleep with her entire cheerleading squad. But he's really just nursing a heartbreak and is craving a real relationship. So when Diana and Shane decide to fake date to make their exes jealous, it seems to solve both their problems...until the fake dating starts to morph into something real.

The Charlie Method Amazon Charlotte Kingston is living the Hannah Montana life: STEM student & sorority girl by day, daredevil by night. Will Larsen's congressman father is trying to prove that he's the perfect child...so nobody needs to know that Will sometimes takes part in threesomes with his best friend Beckett. Throw Charlie in the mix and things get messy very fast.

Love Song Amazon Blake Logan is reeling after a horrible breakup, so she decides to clear her mind at her family's lake house. When Wyatt Graham shows up, they realize they can't keep their distance. But when tragedy nearly ends it all, they have to decide whether they'll pursue a second chance.

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