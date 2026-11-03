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16 Cozy 'Off-Campus' Gift Ideas For Anyone Who'd Rather Be at Briar U

off campus gift ideas
Amazon/Etsy
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 03, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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'Tis the season to binge watch Off-Campus — and give all the TV lovers in your life these Off-Campus gift ideas. The books are definitely a good place to start, but I've included some creative alternatives too. These gift ideas are so good, you might want to buy some for yourself! Go ahead and bookmark them now ;).

Keep reading for the best Off-Campus gift ideas in 2026.

'Off-Campus' Books by Elle Kennedy

off campus books elle kennedy

Amazon

As previously mentioned, the Off-Campus books are a great place to start for fans of the new show. You can get another look inside the minds of your favorite characters and get ahead for the upcoming seasons.

'Off-Campus' Mini Book Stack Ornament

Off-Campus Mini Book Stack Ornament

Etsy

If you (or your friend) already own the books, grab this cutie Off-Campus ornament instead!

Prime Video Subscription

blue Prime Video logo on a coral pink background

Prime Video

If the Off-Campus fan in your life doesn't have a Prime Video subscription, it's better late than never.

Rainbow Striped Cardigan

rainbow striped caridgan

Prime Video/Amazon

I haven't been able to stop thinking about Hannah's gorgeous rainbow striped cardigan. And there's no better time for gifting a sweater than the holidays!

'Off-Campus'-Themed Candle

Off-Campus Themed Candle

Etsy

There are few things I love more than a good candle, especially when it's themed. Case in point: this pretty in pink candle. The different fragrances mean you can choose something sweet, spiced, or fruity!

Ice Skates

black and white Ice Skates for off campus gift ideas

Amazon

Ice skates are one of the best Christmas gifts I've received in the last few years. They were such a surprise, and they also allow me to get an unexpected and fun workout in once the weather turns chilly! Ice skating is also a very cute date idea ;).

Hannah and Garrett Art Print

Hannah and Garrett Art Print off campus gift guides

Etsy

I love framing photos of my favorite TV characters, and this art of Hannah and Garrett is just too cute!

Stackable Bakeware Set

Stackable Bakeware Set

Amazon

It's no secret that Tucker likes to bake, so take part in all the cozy hobbies this year with this stackable bakeware set. Cookies! Banana bread! Brownies! The options are truly endless.

'Off-Campus' Funko Pop

off campus funko pops

Funko

Get in the Off-Campus season 2 spirit by pre-ordering the TV lover in your life one of these Funko Pop vinyl figures. I love these things — I have a some on my shelf right now! They'll be released on February 28, 2027 — right in time for spring.

Sheer Green Dress

allie hayes dancing in the j.lo green dress for off campus halloween

Prime Video/Amazon

You can't necessarily rock the iconic J.Lo dress every day of the week, but a sheer mini dress is a very good place to start adding her style to your wardrobe!

Briar University Hockey Sweatshirt

Briar University Hockey Sweatshirt

Etsy

Something you can wear every day of the week? This Briar U sweatshirt. Will be pretending John Logan is my boyfriend until further notice, thanks. At the time of writing this, it's on sale, so add it to your cart STAT!

Guitar Strap

crochet guitar strap

Amazon

If you have a blossoming musical artist in your life, grab a colorful and cute guitar strap that Hannah would definitely approve of.

Belmont Cameli Calendar

Belmont Cameli Calendar

Etsy

If you want to add a little fandom to your everyday, opt for this Belmont Cameli calendar for 2027. Because why not?

'Off-Campus'-Inspired 16oz Glass Tumbler

Off-Campus Inspired 16oz Glass Tumbler

Etsy

Sip on your coffee and read another chapter with this Off-Campus themed tumbler.

'Off Campus' Malone's Pottery Mug

malone's mug off campus gift ideas

Etsy

Or sip on your hot cocoa during your annual holiday movie marathon with a mug inspired by Malone's.

'Off-Campus' Hockey Jersey Needlepoint Canvas

'Off-Campus' Hockey Jersey Needlepoint Canvas

Etsy

And last but certainly not least, if your Off-Campus lover is as invested in needlepointing as I am, then they deserve a mesh canvas of their favorite jersey. Just saying.

Loving all these Off-Campus gift ideas? Stay tuned for other ideas on our Brit + Co's Gift Guides page!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

pop cultureoff campusgift ideasgifts

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