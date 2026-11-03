16 Cozy 'Off-Campus' Gift Ideas For Anyone Who'd Rather Be at Briar U

'Tis the season to binge watch Off-Campus — and give all the TV lovers in your life these Off-Campus gift ideas. The books are definitely a good place to start, but I've included some creative alternatives too. These gift ideas are so good, you might want to buy some for yourself! Go ahead and bookmark them now ;).

Keep reading for the best Off-Campus gift ideas in 2026.

'Off-Campus' Books by Elle Kennedy Amazon As previously mentioned, the Off-Campus books are a great place to start for fans of the new show. You can get another look inside the minds of your favorite characters and get ahead for the upcoming seasons.

'Off-Campus' Mini Book Stack Ornament Etsy If you (or your friend) already own the books, grab this cutie Off-Campus ornament instead!

Prime Video Subscription Prime Video If the Off-Campus fan in your life doesn't have a Prime Video subscription, it's better late than never.

Rainbow Striped Cardigan Prime Video/Amazon I haven't been able to stop thinking about Hannah's gorgeous rainbow striped cardigan. And there's no better time for gifting a sweater than the holidays!

'Off-Campus'-Themed Candle Etsy There are few things I love more than a good candle, especially when it's themed. Case in point: this pretty in pink candle. The different fragrances mean you can choose something sweet, spiced, or fruity!

Ice Skates Amazon Ice skates are one of the best Christmas gifts I've received in the last few years. They were such a surprise, and they also allow me to get an unexpected and fun workout in once the weather turns chilly! Ice skating is also a very cute date idea ;).

Hannah and Garrett Art Print Etsy I love framing photos of my favorite TV characters, and this art of Hannah and Garrett is just too cute!

Stackable Bakeware Set Amazon It's no secret that Tucker likes to bake, so take part in all the cozy hobbies this year with this stackable bakeware set. Cookies! Banana bread! Brownies! The options are truly endless.

'Off-Campus' Funko Pop Funko Get in the Off-Campus season 2 spirit by pre-ordering the TV lover in your life one of these Funko Pop vinyl figures. I love these things — I have a some on my shelf right now! They'll be released on February 28, 2027 — right in time for spring.

Sheer Green Dress Prime Video/Amazon You can't necessarily rock the iconic J.Lo dress every day of the week, but a sheer mini dress is a very good place to start adding her style to your wardrobe!

Briar University Hockey Sweatshirt Etsy Something you can wear every day of the week? This Briar U sweatshirt. Will be pretending John Logan is my boyfriend until further notice, thanks. At the time of writing this, it's on sale, so add it to your cart STAT!

Guitar Strap Amazon If you have a blossoming musical artist in your life, grab a colorful and cute guitar strap that Hannah would definitely approve of.

Belmont Cameli Calendar Etsy If you want to add a little fandom to your everyday, opt for this Belmont Cameli calendar for 2027. Because why not?

'Off-Campus'-Inspired 16oz Glass Tumbler Etsy Sip on your coffee and read another chapter with this Off-Campus themed tumbler.

'Off Campus' Malone's Pottery Mug Etsy Or sip on your hot cocoa during your annual holiday movie marathon with a mug inspired by Malone's.

'Off-Campus' Hockey Jersey Needlepoint Canvas Etsy And last but certainly not least, if your Off-Campus lover is as invested in needlepointing as I am, then they deserve a mesh canvas of their favorite jersey. Just saying.

Loving all these Off-Campus gift ideas? Stay tuned for other ideas on our Brit + Co's Gift Guides page!

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