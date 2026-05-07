The 'Off-Campus' Cast Went Ghost Hunting While Filming in a Psych Ward (Exclusive)

Off-Campus is the ultimate YA hockey romance show for anyone who loves fake dating, rivals-to-lovers, and unexpected love...but it turns out bringing the story to life had a few spooks as well as smooches.

Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano, and Stephen Kalyn revealed in Brit + Co's exclusive interview that one location they filmed the show at wasn't a college, but was actually an abandoned hospital with a psych ward. So, naturally, they simply had to go ghost hunting.

Keep reading to see our Off-Campus cast interviews before the show premieres on Prime Video!

"So our holding is like in the psych ward," Jalen Thomas Brooks says. "And so like between takes while actually, Belmont and Ella were doing the the deal scene at the end of episode one, we were all frolicking to the back wings of this abandoned psych ward and Stephen's pushing me into the doors so I could go into the dark rooms." "We had [the device with] the ghosts talking to you," Antonio Cipriano adds, to which Stephen Kalyn admits he was "genuinely scared." "You felt in your body and it was like, something was wrong," Jalen continues. "And we ran out of there." Okay I'm sure I've been low-key ghost hunting before, but walking around an abandoned psych ward sounds like an insane experience. Thankfully, the cast had some more lighthearted adventures, too.

Prime Video "We took a family trip to Whistler in the summer, which I'd never been to Whistler in the summer," Mika Abdalla says of the ski resort, saying they all went hiking and mountain biking. With so many fun (and spooky) plans, I have to ask about a group chat. "Yeah, there's a few group chats," Mika confirms. "We have a girls group chat [with] Josh [Heuston] and Ella [Bright] and myself, the non-hockey [characters] and then the boys have their own apparently very active group chat." "Ours is pretty active, to be fair, when we're filming," Josh adds.

Prime Video At the beginning of the series, Hannah (Ella Bright) has a major crush on Justin (Josh Heuston), and it reminded me of all the times I've embarrassed myself in front of a crush. Turns out, I'm not the only one! "I always spill any drink ever, so, every first date I have been on, I have spilled either the food or the drink on the other person and I apologize to if they are watching it," Hannah says with a laugh. "Every single time. It's really embarrassing and awful." "I was just so embarrassing growing up," Belmont Cameli adds. "There was one time, because I rode a BMX bike to and from school, and the only real trick I could do was just, like, skid it to the side. And so like I like rode past the cool group of kids, and one of them was this girl I really liked, and I went to hit a turn really hard and it just banked out from underneath me and I skidded across the pavement. And I just got up and I just was like, that's never gonna happen now. I remember it like it was yesterday."

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