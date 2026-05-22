Are Dean and Allie Leading 'Off-Campus' Season 2? Louisa Levy Teases the Next Love Story

Prime Video hasn't officially confirmed which couple will take center stage in Off-Campus season 2, and fans have been wondering whether we'll see Allie and Dean (Mika Abdulla and Stephen Kalyn) or Logan and Grace (Antonio Cipriano and India Fowler), especially after Grace just got cast. But it looks like showrunner Louisa Levy might have just teased which couple the new episodes will focus on!

'Off-Campus' season 2 could focus on Allie & Dean.

Louisa Levy told ScreenRant that we've actually already seen next season's love interests (which we kind of already knew, but that's still exciting to me!). “I always wanted to introduce the next season's love interests in the middle of the season in some way because it is important to me to be invested in the next season's love interests so you don't lose interest in the storylines,” she says, before continuing that, “the benefit of Dean and Allie's love story is that they start as a secret, so we got to play around with timelines when we introduce it to the audience.”

Immediately following up "next season's love interests" with name dropping Dean and Allie definitely makes me think we'll see this couple lead season 2. And since there's a whole backstory for Logan's relationship with Grace, I think it makes perfect sense to get a sneak peek of Logan's love story with her in the 2nd season before they're the potential focus of season 3.