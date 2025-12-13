Christmas may be known as the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be quite stressful. From gift-buying to spending extra time with your family, it can sometimes be hard to get into the holiday spirit. In fact, lot of us find ourselves longing for the good old days when things felt... simpler. If you’re someone who just loves the way Christmas looked in the past, you might need to stock up on some vintage Christmas candy to make the holidays sweeter!

There are countless candy brands at the store these days, but none of them are as appealing as the candy you’d find at an old-fashioned candy shop. Call it cognitive bias, but the past always does seem better than the present. But there’s no use harping on what used to be! Why not bring a little of the golden days into your home this holiday season with some old-fashioned candy?

Scroll on for the 7 top old-fashioned holiday candies you can stock up on now!

Amazon Jujube Divinity Candy Made with whipped egg whites, sugar, and jelly or nut pieces, divinity candy is a nougat-like treat that originated in the United States in the 1900s. While it may seem like a candy of the past (it’s certainly not what you would find at any chain stores today), divinity candy is still available to purchase and could be the perfect addition to Christmas.

Amazon Strawberry Bon Bons Liquid Filled Hard Candy Strawberry candy is delicious year-round, but it’s especially great around the holidays. I’ve even found some at my local vintage store, and if it’s vintage store-approved, then it’s perfect for your nostalgic holiday affairs. It’s the perfect thing to stock up on for Christmas parties... though the bowl might be empty by the end of the night!

Amazon Primrose Filled Raspberries If strawberries aren’t your thing, perhaps a different fruit will be more suitable. Primrose filled raspberries are just as nostalgic as strawberry candy and equally as festive. Primrose was founded in 1928, bringing the perfect 1920s vibe to your Christmas season. The hard candies are in the shape of actual raspberries and are a burgundy color that will go great with all your Christmas decorations.

Amazon Zachary Christmas Spice Gum Drops Invented in the 19th century, gumdrops are one of the most classic Christmas candies and a major part of pop culture. They’re not only a delicious treat but the most commonly used candy on gingerbread houses. There’s a reason they’ve been around for so long, and there’s no way to bring a classic Christmas feel to your home than with a bowl of gumdrops. They’re sweet and spicy taste mixes well, bringing the taste of Christmas right to your mouth.

Amazon Chocolate Mint Starlight Hard Candy Nothing says Christmas like some peppermints. However, if you want an even tastier vintage treat, the chocolate mint starlight hard candies are the way to go. These brown and green candies are like a peppermint patty in mint form and are perfect for anyone craving a classic candy with a sweeter touch.

The Vermont Country Store French Creme Candies These handcrafted candies look just like mini decorations, except they taste better. They come in an assortment of colors, shapes, and flavors, and are cute enough to eat. They might remind you of the past, but they are certainly not a thing of the past, as they’re still available to purchase.

Amazon Marzipan Candy Fruit Remember when you had to draw still life pictures in your high school art class? These candies pretty much look just like that, except you’re allowed to eat them. These candies have existed for centuries, and while a lot of things come and go over the years, they’re still as beloved as ever. The only thing tastier than real fruit is the candy version of it. Marzipan candy fruit will bring the perfect vintage vibe to your holidays.

